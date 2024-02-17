



The national convention of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday saw the adoption of an important political resolution titled 'Viksit Bharat-Modi ki Guarantee'. The party leaders, while highlighting the government's developmental and cultural efforts, laid emphasis on various initiatives targeting South India, farmers and Sikhs. The political resolution passed by the BJP national convention also credited the 10 years of the Modi government for making the idea of ​​'Ram Rajya' a reality on the ground, according to news reports. PTI reported. The resolution condemns the opposition's alleged engagement in divisive caste-based politics, comparing it to Modi's inclusive vision, which recognizes only four castes: the poor, farmers, women and youth, according to the PTI. Despite protests from a faction of farmers, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, while moving the resolution, asserted the unprecedented support given to farmers under the leadership of Narendra Modi. Singh reiterated, “Farmers are no less than family to the Prime Minister,” emphasizing the government’s commitment to their welfare. He also criticized the opposition, highlighting the respect accorded by the ruling regime, a sentiment echoed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath. ALSO READ | Raebareli LS seat 'will stay with Gandhi family': UP Congress chief amid rumors of Priyanka poll debut 'Modi's guarantee is the guarantee of a developed India': UP CM Yogi Adityanath According to the PTI report, Adityanath praised Modi's leadership, particularly citing the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya as a momentous achievement. He said, “Modi's guarantee is the guarantee of a developed India”, highlighting the government's commitment to inclusive social policies. The convention resonated with slogans such as “Modi hai toh mumkin hai” (Modi can make this possible), reflecting the government's achievements. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman supported the resolution, highlighting India's economic resilience in the face of global recessionary trends. She highlighted India's position as one of the fastest growing major economies, attributing this success to Modi's leadership, the report mentioned. The resolution highlighted the significant increase in the agriculture budget under the Modi government, reaching Rs 1.25 lakh crore, almost five times the previous administration's allocation. He also welcomed initiatives such as the Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme and record procurement of grains under the minimum support price scheme, according to PTI. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra welcomed the opening of the Kartarpur corridor for Sikh pilgrims and praised Modi's leadership. Union Minister L Murugan highlighted development initiatives in south India, highlighting the growing national presence of the BJP. Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Babulal Marandi emphasized social initiatives in the tribal areas, highlighting improvement in infrastructure and living standards. Rajnath Singh reiterated Modi's credibility in delivering on his promises and addressed concerns over alleged misconduct in West Bengal, the report said. Singh also highlighted the government's efforts to repatriate citizens from abroad, such as the nation's rescue of Ukraine and the recent return of former navy personnel imprisoned in Qatar, and affirmed the enhanced global stature of the India under Modndiai leadership overhaul: 'Unlike the past, the world is listening to India now'. Adityanath echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the strengthening of India's borders and internal security. “While most governments are credited with one or two achievements, the tenure of the Narendra Modi government has been marked by hundreds of historic initiatives that have improved the standard of living of the people,” the resolution said, according to the PTI.

