Revealing Jokowi's plan to meet Megawati through Sultan HB









Yogyakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Yogyakarta Special Region (DIY) Governor Sri Sultan Hamengku Buwono It was later revealed that Jokowi made a special request to the Sultan. This was conveyed by the Sultan in response to journalists' questions. The Sultan confirmed that Jokowi had requested a meeting with PDIP Chairman Megawati Soekarnoputri. “It's true, but I'm waiting for the president, I'm going to make the bridge (but) it's up to the president, that's all,” Sultan explained when met by journalists in his office complex Kepatihan, Jogja, Monday (12/2/2024). ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The Sultan also admitted that he was willing to facilitate Jokowi's meeting with Megawati. However, the sultan said the decision regarding the meeting was in Jokowi's hands. “Yes, wait, if the president really needs me, I'm ready, that's all. Otherwise, it doesn't matter, that's all,” Sultan added. Sultan said his party would act passively. He said whether or not the meeting with Megawati would take place depended on Jokowi's initiative. “This means that it is not me who takes the initiative, it is the President himself who takes the initiative. Yes, it is up to you, Mr. President, that you wanted to meet Mbak Mega, whether I want to facilitate or not,” said the Sultan. . “If I can meet you myself, I'm grateful, but I'm passive. Yes, if the president doesn't say 'please take me with you,' for example, there is no has no way, no way. Well, it's up to you. the president himself. I'm passive, not torn (prosecution),” he continued. At different times, the Sultan was also ready to host a meeting with Megawati. However, the Sultan requested that the meeting take place after the February 14 elections. “Yes, after 14 (February) there will be no more problems, go ahead,” Sultan said on Tuesday (13/2). This was conveyed by the Sultan in response to journalists' questions regarding the news of PDIP Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto's plan to bring the Sultan and Megawati together. Jokowi's response to the Sultan's statement Meanwhile, Jokowi spoke out on the Sultan's statement. However, Jokowi did not respond in detail to the Sultan's request to facilitate a meeting with Megawati Soekarnoputri. Jokowi only said that the meeting between national figures was a good thing. “The so-called friendship with all national figures is very good, for this country it is very good,” Jokowi said after inaugurating and reviewing the Indonesia International Motor Show exhibition ( IIMS) 2024 at JiExpo Kemayoran, Jakarta, as reported Détik NewsThursday (15/2). Watch the video “Sowan to Sri Sultan HB X, permits Prabowo-Gibran to campaign in Jogja“

[Gambas:Video 20detik]

(morning/morning)

