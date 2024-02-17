Shaheen reveals Imran Khan's captaincy boost, addresses Rauf contract fallout





Lahore Qalandars skipper Shaheen Afridi has revealed that before leading the team, he lacked experience as captain at junior levels. It was the influential advice of former Pakistan captain Imran Khan that inspired him to take up the role of leading the franchise.

Expressing his initial disinterest in the captaincy, Shaheen recounted a pivotal moment in 2021 when Imran Khan, in a meeting with Lahore Qalandars owner Sameen Khan and coach Aqib Javed, suggested making him captain .

“I haven't really been captain at any age level, maybe once at the under-19 level,” Shaheen told ESPNcricinfo. “I never even had any interest in the captaincy. But in 2021, I was sitting in the Prime Minister's office with Sameen Bhai. [Lahore Qalandars owner] and Aqib Javed and Imran Khan suggested that I be made captain.

“Obviously you can never say no to Imran bhai. After that, I became captain of Lahore. I was vice-captain, but when Imran Bhai said I should be captain, that’s when the change happened.”

After guiding Lahore Qalandars to their first title in 2022, Shaheen visited Imran Khan to express his gratitude for the trust placed in him.

“When we won the title in 2022, I went to meet Imran Bhai and said 'at least we have now won a title!' And I thanked him at the time for trusting me. That's when my captaincy started, till then I had no interest,” Shaheen said.

“Imran said that most of the great fast bowlers have been captains because fast bowlers have the power to set pitches and they understand other fast bowlers, what they need and what they are going through. These few nuggets of wisdom that he passed on to me were very valuable to me, and I would like to give him all the credit. »

In a span of two years as captain, Shaheen Shah Afridi transformed Lahore Qalandars into a serious contender in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise, aiming to win their third consecutive title under his leadership in PSL 9.

Shaheen also spoke about PCB's decision to terminate Haris Rauf's central contract just days before PSL.

“I don't have much to say about the PCB's decision. But the timing is such that we have a match in a day and the decision has just been taken,” Shaheen said. “Haris is a mentally strong boy and this will not affect him. I hope, and maybe the PCB will also understand that taking the decision at that time was not correct. Haris is fine; he is still ready to play for Pakistan.

