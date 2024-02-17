PM Modi effectively implemented concept of Ram Rajya, says BJP resolution at party's national meet





Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP President JP Nadda greet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the party's national council meeting at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on February 17, 2024. | Photo credit: ANI

On Saturday, February 17, 2024, the Bharatiya Janata Party adopted a policy resolution at a meeting of the party's national council in New Delhi, praising the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, comparing it to the achievement of Ram Rajya over the 10 last years under his leadership. . The resolution titled Viksit Bharat Modis Guarantee was moved by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and seconded by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, party spokesperson Sambit Patra and BJP's Jharkhand unit chief Babulal Marandi also spoke while passing the resolution. The resolution spoke highly of Mr. Modi's ten-year tenure as Prime Minister and covered a wide range of topics, from welfare to cultural nationalism, abolition of Article 370, construction of the Ram Mandir Ayodhya, the exit of 25 million people from private life. poverty and efforts in favor of farmers such as the Modis guarantee. The resolution also condemns in strong terms the incidents in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal, denouncing that the manner in which the dignity of women was violated by the leaders of a party led by a woman chief minister brings shame to humanity . The resolution details how the goal of building a Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was realized under Mr. Modi, who undertook religious rituals before the consecration of the temple, setting an example of sanatan life and also visited various temples associated with the Lord Rama. Not only was the temple constructed, but Prime Minister Modi also effectively implemented the concept of Ram Rajya over the last 10 years. Whenever there is a discussion in future, historians will consider this event as an important milestone in the continued rediscovery of India's civilizational heritage, the resolution said. The new Parliament, the passage of the Women's Reservations Bill and India's achievements in space were also lauded. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in charge of the entire country from Uttar Pradesh, starting from Kashi Vishwanath Dham to Ayodhya, where Lord Rama returned after five centuries, Mr. Adityanath said. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh enumerated the work done by the Union government for farmers under Mr. Modi. Farmers are no less than family to Prime Minister Modi, he said. The resolution also accuses India's opposition bloc of engaging in divisive politics based on caste and contrasts its approach with Mr Modi's assertion that the country has only four castes: the poor, the farmers , women and young people. The government's initiatives have empowered these four castes as they are the focus of its every project, he said. Ms. Sitharaman, who supported the resolution, spoke of the global gaze now turning to India's thriving economy, amid a worldwide economic recession. She also spoke in Tamil and Telugu after Mr Modi urged her to do so. She said that India is currently the fastest growing and major economies and investments are oriented towards India, a significant achievement over the last decade. The BJP national council, with nearly 12,000 delegates, met for two days and the event concluded on Sunday. At the time of writing, Mr. Modi was scheduled to deliver the farewell speech.

