Los Angeles 'graffiti towers' have scaffolding removed

City crews took a first step Friday toward securing an unfinished complex of downtown Los Angeles high-rise towers that werevandalized with graffitiand used for dangerous social media stunts after the developer ran out of money.

Workers began removing scaffolding protecting a temporary walkway that officials say helped the intruders enter the property.

They were able to hide inside the walkway area and force their way out by digging holes in the fence, police Sgt. » Gordon Helper said.

The next step will be to install better fencing at the project, which requires significant police resources and where city leaders fear someone could die, especially after videos on social media showed peopleBasic jump skydiving from the towers.

We can't let anyone get hurt here, get injured or even die, Helper said. We don't want that to happen here.

The towers were to house a hotel and luxury condominiums, but the project stalled in 2019 when the Beijing-based developer ran out of money, the agency said.Los Angeles Timesreported. Locally nicknamed the graffiti toursit is a project of China Oceanwide Holdings, a real estate developer currently in liquidation (i.e. liquidated) in Hong Kong, according to a January filing with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Oceanwide first announced this ambitious project in downtown Los Angeles in 2015, at a time when it was aggressively expanding in the United States, only for the election of Donald Trump in 2016 and the reaction from Xi Jinping, aiming to radically change the political climate of each country. the leverage of Chinese conglomerates. In San Francisco, for example, Oceanwide planned billion-dollar development it would become the city's second-tallest building, but shortly after its 2016 dedication, it remained just as unfinished as the graffiti towers of Los Angeles.

The scale of the tagging and vandalism has begun to attract attention in recent weeks, becoming a civic embarrassment in a high-profile area that includes the Crypto.com Arena, home to major sports teams and events such as the Grammys , as well as the Los Angeles Convention Center and the LA Live Dining and Events Complex.

Councilman Kevin de Len, who represents the area, said a developer was needed to complete construction. He said at a recent council meeting that conservative estimates put it at $500 million to purchase the property and $1.5 billion to complete it. He also presented a motion this week, the Financial Times reported, in which he called Oceanwide Plaza a black eye on an otherwise bustling part of downtown Los Angeles. He said it goes beyond graffiti and stunts. like skydiving, because bandits have taken to stripping the building of its copper wires.