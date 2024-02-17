Conservatives must embrace traditional conservative values ​​to win back voters, poll finds





A minister loyal to Mr Sunak said the party must rally behind its leader. There is a long way to go before the elections and the right response is to face the front, support the leader and move forward, they said. If we're not all hanging together, we're all hanging separately. Lady McAlpine told the Telegraph that she had always supported the Conservatives and that the McAlpine family had made significant donations over the years. However, she revealed she resigned as chair of the Wycombe Conservatives earlier this month in protest at the party's central leadership. She said: Why did I pay for this survey? Because I want to know what voters really think. Because I don't want another Labor government. Because I have seen the Conservative Party and everything it once stood for destroyed and, like many others, I believe the only way forward is to abandon the rotten core and start from scratch. Reform Conservatives Lady McAlpine said she first smelled rot in the party when Conservative campaign headquarters intervened in Wycombe's selection process before the 2010 election. She said her preference was for Mr Johnson to make a comeback, but that a squeaky clean new Conservative Party could also ally with Reform UK. We could beat Labor if we put Boris back as party leader now and the Central Office mafia was sacked, she said. Or we could feature a combination of reform conservatives and reformists. She said the party must stop wasting time and money on net zero, dismantle and rebuild the NHS with doctors and nurses in charge, confront the civil service and stop the boats. A government source said: Rishi implemented the biggest program of tax cuts since the 1980s, cut the number of boat crossings by more than a third and introduced the toughest legislation to combat tax illegal immigration of all Prime Ministers in history. He ended Just Stop Oil, reduced anti-social behavior in hotspot areas by up to 50% and strengthened our energy security with more UK oil and gas licenses. His plan is a conservative plan, it is starting to work and it is only by sticking to it and uniting behind it that we can lead the fight against Labour.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2024/02/17/rishi-sunak-tories-traditional-values-win-election-poll/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos