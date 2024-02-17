Turkey is a sanctuary for terrorist financing

Since the October 7 terrorist attacks on Israel, much of the international attention on Türkiye focused on his patronage of Hamas. Alongside Qatar and Iran, Turkey provides the terrorist entity with sanctuary and material support. What is less widely recognized and reported is Ankara's emerging support for the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels, a capable terrorist entity that threatens civilian shipping lanes in the Red Sea, while militarily engaging and killing U.S. military personnel .

With an emerging history of active support for purveyors of terrorism, Turkey deserves to be placed on the State Department's list of terrorism sanctuaries. Instead, we see a persistent and desperate attempt by the Biden administration to explore ways to reward Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and seek avenues to “reset” the US-Turkey bilateral relationship.

On December 28, the U.S. Treasury Department designated Turkish company Al Aman Cargo to finance arms deals to Houthi rebels on behalf of the Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. In the same designation, Treasury officials also sanctioned a number of currency exchange offices located in Turkey and Yemen for their roles in transferring millions of dollars to the Quds Guards Force.

Al Aman was established in Turkey in 2014, following Erdogan's decision to end all investigations in Turkey focused on eliminating individuals and entities working on behalf of the Guard. This was not a simple decision to end an investigation. Worse yet: Erdogan hunted down the team of law enforcement and prosecutors who led the hunt for the Guard, in what can only be described as a bold effort to allow Turkey to become a permissive environment for fundraising and weapons procurement activities for the Guard.

None of this is surprising, as Erdogan's defense of Hamas is not limited to verbal praise of the terrorist group, which he has called a group of mujahideen (freedom fighters). Turkey is reputed to be one of, if not the main, hubs from which Hamas in Gaza has been able to obtain around $1 billion of its annual operating revenues, which it uses to finance its terrorist operations. Nearly $750 million would come from friendly governments, including Iran.

What's fascinating is that Turkey's financial system turns a blind eye to the millions of dollars flowing through its banking system, its currency and crypto exchange networks, and to construction companies setting up businesses. Kuveyt Turk Bank is a leading financial institution in Turkey that is currently being prosecuted in the United States for aiding and abetting Hamas terrorist activities. The Turkish government is one of the main shareholders.

Trend GYO, a Turkish construction conglomerate estimated at $500 million, has been designated in 2022 to generate[ing] income for the terrorist group through the management of a portfolio of international investments. It achieved this by attracting investments from people sympathetic to the Hamas cause, who invest in legitimate construction projects, the profits of which are then transferred to pro-Hamas charities, ultimately ending up in Hamas' accounts at Gaza. It is no exaggeration to reach the obvious conclusion that many Turkish banks not only turn a blind eye to terrorist financing, but actively facilitate it, without any intervention from the Turkish government.

Although the Treasury Department's actions to designate terrorist entities are crucial, sanctions alone are not enough to hold the Turkish government accountable. We need a concerted government approach. While the Treasury frequently highlights Turkey's blatant terrorist financing behavior, the State Department dangles carrots in an attempt to reward Erdogan.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Recently, Turkey finally (after 18 months!) ratified Sweden's NATO membership. This led the Biden administration to greenlight the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey. Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland later told her Turkish counterparts that if Ankara got rid of a batch of Russian S-400 missiles it purchased in 2019, then the United States would be happy to welcome back Turkey in the F-35 family. .

There is a persistent reason why several US administrations continue to support Erdogan no matter what he does, including supporting major terrorist causes: it is based on the US's pathological fear of “losing Turkey” as it has. lost Iran in 1979. This is a mistake. and a better way to view our relationship with Ankara is to ask: what is left to lose?

Sinan Ciddi is a non-resident senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies. Follow him on @SinanCiddi.