If Modi wins, will bold economic reforms follow?





While presenting the interim budget on February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman did not hesitate to proclaim that Modi 3.0 would be a reality. In the comprehensive July Budget, our government will present a detailed roadmap for our pursuit of Viksit Bharat, she said, emphasizing precisely two words of our government. This is perhaps the first time that a finance minister has shown such confidence in presenting a vote by account, officially saying that the same regime would present the full budget after the elections. ALSO READ: Modi Agenda 3.0: It will be driven by aspirations like $7 trillion GDP by 2027 The question is whether the Narendra Modi government is indeed installed for the third time in May, and with a resounding mandate, will it embark on bold and revolutionary economic reforms? Will the new regime be able to manage the complexities of pending reforms that require broad consensus? Will he unveil radical and unexpected economic reforms in food, fertilizer and oil subsidies? Maybe he will abandon all income tax exemptions? The new government should work with state governments to forge consensus on simplified GST (goods and services tax) rates. Ideally, it should be a three-rate system of merit, general and demerit, says Sudhir Kapadia, partner in tax and regulatory services, EY India. Any hypotheses on direct taxes? We can certainly expect a complementary tax mechanism to ensure that Indian multinationals pay a global minimum tax of 15% on their global operations, he said, adding that such a measure would discourage the creation of fictitious or passive foreign companies in low-income countries. tax jurisdictions. While outlining a plethora of potential reforms and additions, Bibek Debroy, chairman of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council, says the focus will likely be on refining and improving existing reforms. There was continuity between Modi 1.0 and Modi 2.0. In the same spirit, there will be continuity between Modi 2.0 and Modi 3.0. No reform will constitute a break with the past. Instead, there will be adjustments and improvements to what is already done, he says.

Economists and industry executives have high expectations. Rumki Majumdar, economist at Deloitte India, expects increased spending on social infrastructure to build human capacity. Meanwhile, FICCI general secretary Shailesh Pathak is betting big on the next regime which will prioritize creating business-friendly cities. Indian cities need to be better managed so that businesses and young talent do not migrate to global cities, he adds. (You can now subscribe to our Economic Times WhatsApp channel)



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.economictimes.com/news/politics-and-nation/if-modi-wins-will-bold-economic-reforms-follow/articleshow/107783771.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos