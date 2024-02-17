OIKN will display green vehicles during the 79th Independence Day in Nusantara





Jakarta (ANTARA) – The Nusantara Capital Authority (OIKN) will display green vehicles during the commemoration of the 79th Independence Day in Nusantara, East Kalimantan, August 17, 2024. OIKN head Bambang Susantono noted in his statement on Saturday that the authority decided to present environmentally friendly means of transportation on the occasion of the upcoming 79th anniversary of Indonesian independence. “Only environmentally friendly vehicles, such as electric buses, will operate during Indonesia's 79th anniversary in Nusantara,” Susantono said. According to the OIKN official, the decision to introduce green vehicles aligns with the goal of net zero emissions by creating an environment conducive to sustainable mobility. With this innovative step, OIKN aims to prove that transportation transformation can be a key pillar in building an integrated, inclusive and sustainable city to embrace positive change for a better future. The Independence Day celebration on August 17, 2024, in Nusantara, East Kalimantan, will become the starting point for the gradual transfer of the national capital from Jakarta. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said that the celebration of the 79th Independence Day will be held in Nusantara on August 17, 2024. OIKN, together with the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing, the Pancasila Ideological Development Agency (BPIP), the Presidential Security Force and Permanent Garrison I/Jakarta, examined the central government core area of Nusantara (KIPP) before this year's Independence Day. . The independence ceremony will take place at the Presidential Palace which faces the National Axis, with a view of the city's landscape. Several agencies, as well as the district military command and the Ministry of State Secretariat, examined other areas, such as the presidential palace, the memorial park and the construction workers' barracks, in preparation for the 79th anniversary of the Indonesian independence. Related news: Jokowi to preside over inauguration of banking facilities at IKN

