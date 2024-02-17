Politics
Fight pro-poor polls: PM Modi tells BJP | Latest news India
Winning 370 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats in the upcoming general elections will be a fitting tribute to the sacrifices made by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ideologue and Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday. urging the party. BJP members to build the BJP's Lok Sabha campaign around its government's development and pro-poor initiatives.
The prime minister, who is aiming for a third term, was addressing a meeting of BJP leaders at the start of the ruling party's two-day national convention.
Briefing the media about the Prime Minister's speech, BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde said the Prime Minister had told party members that the BJP's voting symbol, the lotus, would represent its candidates in all 543 seats of the elections scheduled for this summer.
…370 is not just a number for the Bharatiya Janata Party. It symbolizes a deep feeling. Syama Prasad Mookerjee made the ultimate sacrifice for the abrogation of Article 370, thereby preserving the unity and integrity of our nation. As a tribute, the BJP aims to secure victory in 370 seats, each representing Mookerjee's legacy. We are striving to get 370 more votes in each polling booth, the Prime Minister said.
Mookerjee led the campaign against the abrogation of Article 370 which gave the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir its special status. He was incarcerated in J&K where he died under mysterious circumstances according to the BJP.
The toned down reading of the article after Parliament passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Bill in 2019 topped the list of achievements of the BJP during its second consecutive term at the Centre. Repeal of special status and removal of Article 35(A) which gave the J&K legislature special rights and privileges in public sector employment and acquisition of properties in the state were on his list of electoral promises for decades.
The Prime Minister also asked the cadres to ensure that at each booth, at least 370 votes were added to the BJP's tally compared to the votes polled in 2019.
Every member of the party should focus on the polling booths over the next 100 days, during which the next Lok Sabha polls are likely to be completed, and ensure at least 370 more votes for the party in each polling station than in 2019, he said.
The prime minister has set a target for the BJP to win 370 seats in the polls this year, and 400 seats with members of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
At the convention, the Prime Minister asked party members to address new voters, youth and women, and talk about the difference between pre-2014 India and today, Tawde said. The Prime Minister said the party should leverage its own image and that of its administration to showcase the governance model.
Women voters are not just BJP voters, but the party also aims to receive their blessings. We need to be proactive in this direction…,” Tawde said, quoting Modi.
While the Prime Minister has repeatedly spoken of the Modi Ki guarantee as an affirmation of his party's fulfillment of election promises, he asserted on Saturday that the lotus was the candidate.
The lotus symbol represents the BJP candidate for all 543 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024, the Prime Minister said.
This comment was seen as anticipating any internal disagreement within the party over candidate selection and ruling out any friction that could spoil the party's chances in the elections. The party aims to retain power at the Center for a third consecutive term.
Tawde said Modi had been at the helm of a government for almost 23 years, including 12 as Gujarat chief minister, and there had been no allegations of corruption against his governments.
It was a debt free and one vikas yukt period, he said quoting the Prime Minister, adding that there was no example of such a long tenure where anyone holding constitutional positions was not tainted.
This corruption-free and development-oriented success that we have achieved, we need to tell people about it, Tawde said.
Tawde said the party would launch a campaign to reach out to beneficiaries of various central government schemes from February 25 to March 5.
The BJP, which came to power at the Center in 2014, had promised to act against the corruption and political paralysis which marked the ten years of rule of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA).
The party recently tabled a white paper in Parliament detailing cases of irregularities and corruption under the UPA regime. The white paper, which will be part of his election campaign, presents a contrast between the Congress-led UPA's rule that pushed the country to the list of five fragile economies and the BJP-led NDA's attempt to bring back l economy back on track.
