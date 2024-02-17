Pakistan: Imran Khan's party begins protests against election rigging – News





Senior leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party stand for the national anthem before a press conference in Islamabad on Friday. Photo: AFP

Authorities imposed lockdown measures in the Pakistani capital on Saturday as the party of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan launched nationwide protests against allegations of fraud and theft of his mandate during recent elections.

Criticizing the outcome of the elections, which saw independent candidates backed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party become the largest group by winning more than 90 seats in the National Assembly, the PTI announced that it had organized “peaceful protests ” across the country against what he called “record protests.” high rigging”.

The protests began with a march in Wana, South Waziristan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The party decided to sit in opposition in Parliament.

“The PTI has called for nationwide protests against the unprecedented, massive and brazen manipulation of the 2024 general elections, in which the PTI won 180 seats in the National Assembly and a majority in both third party in Parliament has been halved,” the party said. said in a statement.

“The 2024 elections will go down in the history of the country because of the scale of manipulation,” said PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan.

Islamabad police said Section 144 was in force in the city and security agencies were on high alert, as the PTI prepared to begin its protests across the country, reported the Dawn newspaper.

Without directly referring to the protests, he said there could be an increase in traffic near F9 Park and urged the public to avoid unnecessary travel on nearby routes.

Police said special forces of the Counter Terrorism Department had been deployed on patrol to deal with any emergencies.

Patrols have been strengthened throughout the district while controls have been tightened at checkpoints, the statement added.

Khan's PTI is not the only party to have expressed concerns over the February 8 elections, as the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and others also complained of fraud during the vote. elections.

Ahead of the PTI protests, authorities issued two alerts due to serious terrorism threats from specific banned groups, The News reported.

With protesters duly warned about alerts and against illegal gatherings in the federal capital, Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IG) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan stressed that no one would be allowed to assemble or demonstrate at any place in the federal capital at any public time. place.

The report said that additional troops of Punjab Rangers have been tasked to deal with any eventuality in the city.

Independent candidates, mostly supported by Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), won 93 of the 265 National Assembly seats contested in the February 8 elections.

However, the PTI's two main rivals appear poised to form a coalition government after former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari formed a post-election alliance on Tuesday.

The PML-N won 75 seats while the PPP came third with 54 seats. The Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) also agreed to support them with its 17 seats.

To form a government, a party must win 133 seats out of the 265 seats contested in the National Assembly, which has 266 members.

Meanwhile, according to Geo News, differences have emerged between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawyers and political leaders, with the latter wanting to start negotiations with other parties for a political settlement, while that the former wish the opposite.

