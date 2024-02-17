Starmer almost resigned after Hartlepool by-election defeat, says new biography The Irish News





Sir Keir Starmer considered resigning after the crushing defeat in the 2021 Hartlepool by-election, according to a new biography of the Labor leader. Nearly two and a half years later, Sir Keir is now tipped to become the next Prime Minister with a lead in the polls well ahead of Rishi Sunak's Conservatives. But defeat in the May 2021 by-election in the Co Durham constituency was a blow to Sir Keir and his top team, with the party having held this seat since its inception in 1974. A new book on the Labor leader, published in The Times, suggests the MP for Holborn and St Pancras told his close associates immediately after the by-election that he was going to resign, before being persuaded otherwise . Hartlepool by-election Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer endures tough days after by-election defeat (Stéfan Rousseau/PA) Chris Ward, a former close aide, told biographer Tom Baldwin: Keir kept saying he thought he should leave, that the result showed the party was going backwards and he saw it as a personal rejection. I told him it was way too early for this sort of thing, but it had been a difficult few hours. Sir Keir, quoted in the book, reflected on the defeat. I'm not realizing my life's dream here. I could happily work in a bookstore or something, he said. According to the book, Sir Keir's wife Vic was among those who urged him not to act too hastily. Another key figure who helped keep Sir Keir in his job is Morgan McSweeney, who remains Labour's highly influential campaign manager.

