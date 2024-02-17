This car impresses Jokowi: fuel consumption 1:31, low emissions









Jakarta – The Toyota Yaris Cross Hybrid impressed President Joko Widodo. The hybrid car is said to have economical fuel consumption, reaching 1:31 km/liter. President Joko Widodo also attended the opening of the Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS) 2024. On this occasion, Jokowi stopped by several stands of brand name agents (BPAs) who were competing for show off their new cars. One of the stands visited by the former Governor of DKI Jakarta was Toyota. At the Toyota stand, Jokowi was apparently impressed by the Yaris Cross Hybrid. As PT Toyota Astra Motor marketing director Anton Jimmi Suwandy said, Jokowi appreciated hybrid cars that also contributed to emissions. Jokowi was also impressed by the Yaris Cross hybrid, which is environmentally friendly and fuel efficient. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT “Earlier, in front of the Yaris Cross, we were talking about fuel consumption of 1:31, 50 percent (lower) emissions compared to gasoline, he said. impress, happy I just had the opportunity to talk about incentives and he asked Pak Menko to continue his studies,” Anton said when meeting at the IIMS 2024 exhibition. Regarding hybrid cars, Toyota also requested Jokowi that hybrid cars receive incentives like battery-powered electric cars. As is known, the government has currently provided incentives for purely electric cars. The incentive granted takes the form of a 10% VAT. Thus, consumers who purchase electric cars are only subject to 1% VAT. This apparently affects the selling price of the vehicle. Apart from this, pure electric cars are also free to operate on odd and even routes in Jakarta. A series of features are presented for people to want to switch to electric cars. On the other hand, hybrid cars also help reduce carbon emissions. However, no incentives are provided by the government. “I also heard the voice recording of Mr Airlangga confirming that he was asked to study that whatever the product, whether it is a BEV, a PHEV or a hybrid, which could contribute to emissions, it could also benefit from government incentives or support,” Anton explained. In terms of sales, hybrid cars outsell electric cars. Although we know that hybrid cars do not receive additional subsidies like electric cars from the Indonesian government. For example, electric cars that already have a national local content (TKDN) level above 40 percent benefit from a 10 percent VAT incentive, so consumers only pay one percent VAT. In 2023, sales of electric and hybrid cars will be very far apart. Of the total passenger car market, hybrid vehicles account for 5.4 percent of the market, while electric cars represent only 1.7 percent. Watch the video “Complete review of the Toyota Yaris Cross Hybrid: the best SUV for everyday use?“

[Gambas:Video 20detik]

(dry/din)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://oto.detik.com/mobil/d-7198399/mobil-ini-bikin-jokowi-terkesan-konsumsi-bbm-1-31-emisi-rendah The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos