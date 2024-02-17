The end of the anger between Cairo and Ankara





Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the president of Turkey, was warmly welcomed Thursday, February 14, upon his arrival in Cairo, the Egyptian capital, by Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, the president of this country. This is Erdogan's first visit to Egypt in 12 years, with Egyptian officials only visiting Turkey last year. The significance of this trip lies in the decade-long hiatus in relations between the two countries; otherwise it would have been considered a routine visit. Erdogan and El-Sisi's first meeting took place in November 2022 on the sidelines of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, which attracted considerable attention. At that time, the two sides shook hands at the request of Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar. Subsequently, officials of the two countries held frequent meetings at the level of foreign ministers. The earthquake in Turkey led the Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs to go to Ankara and participate in sending humanitarian aid to the victims. Likewise, Hakan Fidan, the Turkish foreign minister, visited Cairo, setting the stage for Erdogan's current visit. However, the two countries had exchanged ambassadors in July last year. What led to Ankara's frustration with Cairo? In 2011, when the Arab Spring began to blossom, it ended smoothly and auspiciously for Turkey, but not for Arab governments. The result was the victory of the Muslim Brotherhood movement in Egypt, a group favored by the Turkish government. Mohamed Morsi, figure of the Muslim Brotherhood, was elected president of Egypt in June 2012, strongly supported by the Turkish government. At that time, Erdogan visited Cairo and expressed his unwavering support for Morsi's government. Soon after, due to various factors, protests against Morsi's government began, protests which prompted the military to support the demonstrators. Under the leadership of Egypt's current president, in July 2013 the military launched a coup, overthrowing Morsi's government and holding new elections. Adly Mansour briefly served as military-appointed interim president. Election candidate El-Sissi was named president of Egypt in June 2014. Morsi's removal from power sparked protests by his supporters, which were brutally suppressed, drawing criticism from the against governments that have not done so. approve the continuation of Muslim Brotherhood rule in Egypt. Turkey was one of the countries that strongly condemned Morsi's ouster from power and called the post-Morsi government, which was the product of a coup, illegitimate. Erdogan called El-Sissi an “unelected dictator” and vowed never to meet anyone like him. Egypt, in turn, accused Turkey of financially supporting terrorism. At that time, Erdogan asked the United Nations Security Council to sanction the el-Sisi government, a request that was not met. Repressed members of the Muslim Brotherhood sought refuge in Turkey, where they began running free media against Al-Sisi's government. The continuation of this trend prompted Egypt to seriously react: the expulsion of the Turkish ambassador from Cairo under the pretext of unwanted interference. Eventually, diplomatic relations between the two countries were severed. For two years, the two sides have been working to normalize their relations, which appear to have ended with Erdogan's visit to Cairo. What pushed Ankara to make peace with Cairo? Before Turkey's presidential elections last year, the country's economy was in a dire state. Inflation was rampant and the value of the lira against the dollar had fallen. For example, the inflation rate in the country soared to over 85% in October 2022. Additionally, the Turkish lira lost 28% of its value against the US dollar. Turkey's economic woes have coincided with strained relations with wealthy and prosperous Gulf countries. Ankara has found no other solution than to open the door to friendship with these countries, notably Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, two countries at odds with the Muslim Brotherhood forces and which still financially support the el-Sissi government. Erdogan visited Riyadh and Abu Dhabi and was warmly welcomed by officials from both countries. Despite Egypt's unfavorable economic situation, it also attracted Ankara's attention to normalizing relations. However, when Turkey befriends supporters of the el-Sisi government, it naturally aligns with them as well. The issue of gas exports from the Middle East to Europe is also a factor in bringing Cairo and Ankara closer together. After Russia's refusal to export gas to Europe, the European Union turned to the countries of the Middle East, notably Israel, a country whose gas reserves could potentially meet part of the needs of Europe. Israel can export gas to Europe via three routes: Egypt, Greece-Cyprus and Turkey. Israeli gas is first transported to Egypt, where it is converted into liquefied natural gas (LNG), and then shipped to European shores. A delegation from the European Union Energy Commission visited Cairo in June 2022 and signed an agreement with Israeli officials, the implementation of which began in 2023. Israel can also transport gas to Europe via the Greece-Cyprus route. To this end, in January 2020, Israel, Greece and Cyprus signed a memorandum of understanding for the construction of the EastMed gas pipeline, estimated at six billion euros. Although Turkey is cheaper than the previous two routes, it has not yet been tested. The Erdogan government failed to gain Israeli consent for the route, largely because of strained relations between Erdogan and Netanyahu. However, Ankara officials' verbal support for Hamas these days could further complicate matters. If Turkey were chosen instead of Egypt and Greece-Cyprus, it would have several advantages: it would cover its gas needs, collect transit fees and continue to be recognized as a gateway for gas transportation from East to West, which constitutes a political advantage. . Erdogan aims to achieve this goal through dialogue and normalization of relations, a goal he has not yet managed to achieve. Turkey is a Western ally because of its membership in NATO and its desire to join the European Union. Similarly, since the late 1970s, except during the rule of President Mohamed Morsi, Egypt has been considered a key ally of the West. Although Al-Sisi's government was recognized by Barack Obama's administration, the massacre of Egyptian protesters at that time sparked discontent in Washington. However, Donald Trump welcomed El-Sisi to the White House in April 2017 and expressed strong support for him. During the Gaza War, Cairo's role in attracting the attention of Western governments was evident. Any Western government official traveling to the region also met with officials in Cairo and sought their assistance. The interests of the United States and the European Union in the Middle East are also anchored in the alliance between these two regional allies. The formation of this alliance, particularly in the context of the war in Gaza, is very significant because both entities are influential forces. For example, Egypt plays a role in ceasefire negotiations and hostage exchanges, and Hamas also demonstrates compliance with Turkey. Shifting alliances and coalitions in the Middle East also affect peace between Cairo and Ankara. The normalization of relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran, with the mediation of China, is an example. Another significant example is the normalization of relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel with American mediation, which the Hamas attack suspended, if not completely marginalized. However, a third force has not seriously entered the scene to bring Egypt and Turkey closer together. To avoid the two countries being absent from the main players in important regional affairs, they preferred to maintain contact rather than break it. However, Egypt plays a much smaller role in the region than Turkey. While it once held a prominent position in the Arab world, it now depends on financial support from Saudi Arabia. If it were not for the issue of Rafah's passage, he might still be absent from the scene. This can be distressing for a country like Egypt, with its large population and historical importance. Turkey's role in ending the crisis in Gaza has also been neglected so far, and it appears to be concerned about it in this regard. The Muslim Brotherhood's forces in the Middle East appear to have weakened sufficiently. In Egypt, their country of birth, they are not very present. Personalities and members of the Muslim Brotherhood movement are either in exile or imprisoned. Some famous personalities have died naturally or not. Only Qatar continues to symbolically host some figures of the Muslim Brotherhood. Turkey, which until recently welcomed supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood movement, no longer does so. Media and speeches directed against el-Sisi's government in Turkey by Muslim Brotherhood forces have now been blocked. Perhaps Turkish authorities realized that supporting a weakened Muslim Brotherhood movement was detrimental to their country. If Ankara did not come to this realization, it would not be open to friendship with Riyadh, Abu Dhabi and Cairo, which directly intervened in the repression of Muslim Brotherhood forces.

