Othello in Imran Khan





Mr. Imran Khan is in jail. Despite being deprived of their party symbol, the cricket bat, most of its candidates nominated on their independent symbols won their seats. He could have obtained an absolute majority, but he was not allowed to cross this threshold.

Neither the Muslim League (N) nor the People's Party were able to reach this figure, despite the hidden support of the agencies. The Jamat-e-Islami leader resigned from his post, as did Mr Tareen from his newly formed party. The political playing field was stacked against Khan and his party. He may not be crowned with power or positions, but his presence would be the sworn enemy of Pakistan's fluid politics.

Pakistan has a fractured mandate. Even the establishment does not have a clear-cut solution to announce its choice. Pakistan is in a political impasse amid Khan's growing popularity. Bushra Bibis' healing charm or his own popularity once again worked for him.

Khan was an establishment choice in 2018. Before coming to power, he married a third time. Khan claims that his third wife, Bushra Bibi, is his spiritual guide. He emerged as a new hope for Pakistani youth in terms of identity and pride. His credentials before coming to power had convinced the establishment that he would be their person, an alternative to the tested parties.

It didn't prove it. He talked about independent foreign policy and tried to court religious factions, instead of his rival political parties, which he discredited as thieves and corruption-riddled feudal lords. He annoyed everyone, including his colleagues and friends at the establishment. It all started with Khan's idea to appoint Aleem Khan as the Chief Minister of Punjab, a powerful post which was appreciated by General Bajwa. This did not go well with Khan.

He became skeptical of the establishment's intentions. Bushra Bibi handed over his person, Mr. Usman Buzdar, for this powerful position which he retained until the fall of Khan. None of Khan's friends appreciated the nomination. It proved disastrous for this powerful position. Instead of Khan listening to his friends, he chose to tell them that they were prejudiced against her.

Bushra Bibi was a veiled woman, barely visible in the public sphere; Khan gradually locked herself into her influence and trusted her the most. Governance in Punjab has become a laughing stock. Accusations of corruption and inefficiency were leveled against Usman Buzdar.

Khan had come to power through merit, honest and transparent governance. This was the antithesis of Khan's previous mindset before he came to power. Punjab shapes the politics of the country. The army, political commentators and his close aides have pleaded with Khan to replace Usman Buzdar. Khan did not listen to them. Bushra Bibi's influence was paramount.

He believed in his powers and was imprisoned in his mythical superstition. This annoyed the ruling generals. They have their means of intervening. Khan became an outspoken critic of them. He believed that the healing spirit would come to his aid. Amidst this idea, he was unceremoniously expelled from politics by vote of no confidence. An approach tacitly supported by the army, against him.

The PTI's May 9 protest turned out to be a gamble that brought bad luck to its colleagues and supporters. He landed in prison with a party banned and his party symbol removed. His supporters, and young people in general, believe that he has been cruelly treated by the establishment. Khan's charm prevailed.

His fan club grew; young people and women, in particular, have become his unconditional supporters and the digital world and social media have made him visible at all times. For the first time in Pakistan's history, the generals and the establishment failed to organize the election results exactly as they wanted. This divided all institutions of Pakistan Army, intellectuals and feudal elites.

Khan, to his close friends, is a perfect gentleman, honest and unquestioningly trusting of those he loves. His two former wives were women of substance and intelligence. Bushra Bibi is no match for them. Khan's huge personality and relative comparisons to his women of the past would raise her eyebrows, day and night. She made Imran Khan feel that everyone close to her was against her.

Her insecurities led her to only persuade Khan to believe her. It happened that all his supporters, who were resource people, were abandoned one after the other by Khan, because they criticized Bushra Bibi's role behind the curtain in governance. Anyone Khan wanted to praise or appreciate became Bushra Bibi's target.

Imran Khan, a good person in the wrong place is a colossal phenomenon. He is in the most crucial phase of his life, personally and politically. To his critics and admirers, he is an unyielding person, ready to play to the end. It would be a huge relief for him if Bushra Bibi supported him with complete loyalty.

Because her former husband and his family are determined to prove that she was not a virtuous woman, as perceived by Imran Khan and the establishment is not willing to reconcile to give her another chance. It remains to be seen what would work for Khan in his difficult times of trial, the appeal of Bushra Bibis' spirituality or his own goodness and indispensability to the country at this crucial time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.greaterkashmir.com/editorial-page-2/the-othello-in-imran-khan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

