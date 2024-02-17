At key BJP meeting, spotlight on PM Narendra Modi's assurances, farmers

PN Modi with Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, JP Nadda and others at the BJP convention.

The BJP national convention on Saturday passed a policy resolution titled 'Viksit Bharat-Modi ki Guarantee', while a large number of party leaders highlighted the government's developmental and cultural measures as well as various initiatives for the south India, farmers and Sikhs.

Amid protests from a section of farmers, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh in his speech while moving the resolution said that no government had done as much for farmers as the one led by Narendra Modi.

“Farmers are no less than family to the Prime Minister,” he said.

The resolution also accuses opposition bloc INDIA of engaging in divisive politics based on caste and contrasts its approach with Prime Minister Modi's assertion that the country has only four “castes”: the poor, farmers, women and young people.

The government's initiatives have strengthened these four “castes” since they are at the center of each of its projects, he said.

Mr Singh also lashed out at the opposition, saying the respect they have received from the ruling regime over the past decade is unprecedented.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath hailed Prime Minister Modi's leadership by focusing on the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, which “ended” the wait of devotees for over five centuries , bringing joy to the followers of Sanatan Dharma.

The resolution commended the government for honoring the country's Sanatan culture.

Prime Minister Modi's guarantee is the guarantee of a developed India, he said, asserting that the social initiatives of the central government have reached all sections of society without any discrimination of caste, region or religion.

His mention of the temple construction, an issue close to the hearts of BJP cadres, drew applause from over 11,500 party delegates from across the country, and the slogan “Modi hai toh mumkin hai” (Modi can make this possible) was also mentioned. as the government's achievements were highlighted by senior leaders.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman supported the resolution and spoke of the global focus on India's thriving economy amid economic recession across the world.

She also spoke in Tamil and Telugu after Prime Minister Modi urged her to do so. She said India is currently the fastest growing among major economies and investments are shifting towards India, a “significant” achievement over the past decade.

By taking India's economy from the 'fragile five' under the UPA government to the top five, the prime minister has led India's growth, she said.

The resolution notes that the government's agriculture budget has increased nearly five times to Rs 1.25 lakh crore compared to what it was during the previous Congress-led UPA dispensation. He also highlighted the transfer of Rs 2.8 lakh crore to farmers under the Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, apart from record procurement of grains under the minimum support price (MSP) scheme.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra, in his proposed amendments to the resolution, highlighted the opening of the Kartarpur corridor so that Sikh pilgrims can visit the gurdwara in Pakistan and congratulated the Prime Minister.

Union Minister L Murugan spoke about a slew of development works being undertaken by the government in South India and noted that the BJP has become a truly national party as it now has MPs in Tamil Nadu and a significant presence in Telangana.

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Babulal Marandi spoke about the government's social initiatives in the tribal region, including construction of schools, roads and electrification, to assert that the lives of people living in these remote areas has undergone a radical change, for the better.

Mr. Singh said if anyone had risen to the challenge of the credibility crisis in Indian politics, it was Prime Minister Modi. What he says, he keeps it, declared the Minister of Defense.

The former BJP president also spoke about the raging row over allegations by several women from West Bengal's Sandeshkhali against members of the state's ruling Trinamool Congress that they sexually assaulted them and had seized vast areas of land.

It is a stain on any civilized society, he said. The TMC has accused the BJP of being involved in the allegations.

Mr. Singh highlighted the government's efforts to rescue its citizens from abroad, including Ukraine, and the recent return of former navy personnel imprisoned in Qatar, and said that unlike the past, the world is now listening 'India.

People are confident that Prime Minister Modi will always help them, he said.

“Modi has filled people with new hope and confidence, which is why they have decided to give a bigger mandate to the BJP. We must make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister of India for a third consecutive term” , did he declare.

Echoing his views, Adityanath said India and Indians are now more respected in the world and the country has secured its border while its internal security is also strong.

While most governments are credited with one or two achievements, the tenure of the Narendra Modi government was marked by hundreds of historic initiatives that improved the living standards of the people, the resolution said.

