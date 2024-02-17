How will Prabowo Subianto lead Indonesia?





JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Leaders of various countries are sending their congratulations to Prabowo Subianto following his apparent victory in Indonesia's presidential election. However, concerns are emerging among human rights activists who see him as a potential threat. Subianto, the 72-year-old defense minister, lacks experience in elected office, but he is poised to lead Indonesia, a diverse nation with a thriving economy fueled by global demand for natural resources. Nonetheless, it faces challenges such as global economic distress and regional tensions, including territorial disputes and rivalry between the United States and China in Asia. Subianto's victory marks a significant comeback, given his expulsion from the Indonesian military over allegations of torturing dissidents and years of travel bans to the United States and Australia. His declaration of victory comes after unofficial tallies indicate a substantial lead over two other contenders. If the official count confirms his victory, he should take office in November. The Minister of Defense pledges to continue the modernization efforts initiated by outgoing President Joko Widodo. These efforts have contributed to Indonesia's economic growth by focusing on infrastructure development and exploiting the country's abundant resources. Subianto intends in particular to continue Widodo's ambitious project, namely the construction of a new capital in Borneo, around 2,000 kilometers from the current congested capital, Jakarta. Although he is a long-time rival of Widodo and refused to accept his defeat in the 2019 elections, Subianto's acceptance of the post of defense chief in Widodo's second term served as a catalyst on his remarkable return. His running mate is Widodo's son and he has obtained the tacit support of the outgoing leader. Subianto's background and temperament differ radically from his predecessor. Known for his temper and fiery speeches, he comes from one of Indonesia's richest families, with a father who served as a minister under Suharto and the country's first president, Sukarno. In contrast, Widodo came from a common background and often mingled with working-class crowds during his presidency. Uncertainties surrounding Subianto's governance include how he will handle political dissent, street protests and critical journalism. Despite potential challenges, he currently enjoys broad support, with unofficial results showing he received more than 55 percent of the vote in a three-way race. Human rights activists are expressing concerns about Subianto's ties to Suharto's authoritarian regime, with some seeing it as a worrying sign. Amnesty International's executive director in Indonesia warns of potential challenges ahead. Protests in Jakarta denounce election fraud without presenting evidence, reflecting polarized feelings around Subianto's rise to power. Internationally, Subianto's foreign policy should balance ties with Beijing and Washington, continuing Widodo's approach. This delicate balance has facilitated significant Chinese trade and investment in Indonesia while maintaining defense ties and military exercises with the United States. While the leaders of Australia, Singapore and Malaysia offered their congratulations, the US State Department issued a statement recognizing Indonesia's democratic process without specifically mentioning Subianto. As Indonesia awaits official election results, the uncertainties surrounding Subianto's leadership and the potential implications on domestic and international dynamics remain topics of ongoing analysis and discussion.

