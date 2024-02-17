Praising Modi, Nadda asks BJP workers to ensure hat-trick, record victory in Lok Sabha elections





Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda defend national song Vande Mataram during the two-day meeting of the National Council of party, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, on Saturday. | Photo credit: ANI

BJP president JP Nadda on Saturday highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in the party's rise since taking office, urging party members to ensure that the Modi government achieves a hat-trick of victories in upcoming Lok Sabha elections, with record numbers. He was delivering the inaugural address at the BJP national council meeting in New Delhi this weekend, with nearly 12,000 delegates from across the country. Mr Nadda's speech, interspersed with delegates chanting Modi Yes it's possible (Modi makes everything possible) and Jai Shri Ram, and applaud the Women's Reservation Bill, speak not only about the government's work in terms of development and welfare, but also about the growth the party has witnessed since Mr Modi's rise to national politics. stage in 2013. Inventing a new acronym, GYAN (knowledge), which he broke down into Gareeb (poor), Youva (youth), Annadata (farmer) and Nari (Women), Mr Nadda said Mr Modi had broken the vote bank political silos built by the opposition and worked for these sections irrespective of caste and community. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda arrive for the party's two-day National Council meeting at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Saturday . | Photo credit: ANI In his speech, Mr. Nadda noted that the BJP had governed in only about five states before Mr. Modi's arrival in 2014 and that the party was now in power in 12 states, along with the National Democratic Alliance ( NDA) led by the ruling BJP. in 17 states. The BJP retained power for a second term in Uttar Pradesh with a landslide victory in 2022, broke the trend of alternating victories in Uttarakhand and recently won parliamentary elections in three states of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and of Rajasthan when many thought it was unlikely. said. In West Bengal, the BJP rose from 10% votes and three seats to 38.5% and 77 seats in the 2021 assembly elections, Mr. Nadda said, asserting that the party would come to power in the state next times. For the first time, the party came to power in many northeastern states, including Assam, and doubled its vote share in Telangana, he said. Refuting the claim that the party's presence had been limited in south India, Mr. Nadda said the BJP had 29 Lok Sabha MPs and eight Rajya Sabha MPs from the region, as against the corresponding figures of 28 and seven, respectively, from the Congress party. . Our party is the only one that remains true to what we stood for in 1951, and we remain true to what we believe in, we are an ideologically driven party, said Mr. Nadda, referring to the abolition of the Article 370 granting special status. in Jammu and Kashmir, and the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Mr. Nadda spoke at length about the Bharat Ratnas awarded by the Modi government to people who have served our country, with the mention of former Deputy Prime Minister LK Advanis' name drawing applause. He spoke highly of Mr. Modi's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the conduct of the G20 summit at Bharat Mandapam, where the party's national council meeting is also being held, adding: Although some elements were trying to hinder the construction of the Bharat Mandapam, there was a Pragati Maidan here while there was no Pragati (advancement), and construction of a 1971 vintage.

