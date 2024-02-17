US fears Russia could put nuclear weapon in space

When Russia carried out a series of secret military satellite launches at the time of its invasion of Ukraine in early 2022, U.S. intelligence officials began to delve into the mystery of what exactly the Russians were doing.

Later, spy agencies discovered that Russia was working on a new type of space weapon that could threaten the thousands of satellites that keep the world connected.

In recent weeks, a new warning has been circulating from U.S. spy agencies that another launch could be in the works, and the question is whether Russia plans to use it to send a real nuclear weapon into the space, in violation of a half-century-old treaty. Agencies are divided on the likelihood that President Vladimir V. Putin will go that far, but the intelligence is nonetheless an urgent concern for the Biden administration.

Even if Russia did put a nuclear weapon into orbit, U.S. officials agree that the weapon would not detonate. Instead, it would lurk like a time bomb in low orbit, reminding Mr. Putin that if he were too pressed by sanctions or military opposition to his ambitions in Ukraine or beyond, he could destroy the economies without targeting humans on earth.