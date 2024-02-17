UK Conservatives set to lose next election, critics slam poor migration policy: 'People have given up'

Another double whammy in recent UK local elections paints an increasingly bleak picture for the Conservative Party's hopes in the next general election, pointing to a potential change in power that would see the left-wing Labor Party take power.

“The Conservative Party has forgotten how to be conservative!” Thomas Corbett-Dillon, a former adviser to then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson, told Fox News Digital.

“People gave up,” he said. “They are tired of voting for politicians who refuse to do what the people want!”

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has called on voters to “come together” and support his party as the Conservatives face an increasingly likely future where Labor and party leader Keir Starmer take control of the government during the next general elections, scheduled for 2024.

Two by-elections held this week resulted in losses for the Conservatives and gains for Labor, the latest in a trend that has largely seen the same shift in many elections held in recent months.

Since July 2023, the UK has held eight by-elections (when a seat in the House of Commons becomes vacant between general elections): the Conservatives lost six of these elections, Labor won five and the Liberals- Democrats won one. In the seventh election, the Scottish National Party lost a seat to the Labor Party. The Conservatives retained only one seat in these elections.

Polling data from recent years revealed a shift in support in late 2021, with Labor gaining popularity, a gap that has only widened as the Conservative Party has suffered from leadership jockeying and a series of scandals that even the infamous “non-stick” Boris Johnson could not survive.

British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps told Fox News Digital in a recent interview that he doesn't put too much stock in polls, citing examples from 2015, 2016 and 2017, including voting on Brexit, in which the polls were wrong. argued that he saw little in the Labor Party that could attract voters.

“We have a leader of the Labor Party who only a few years ago was trying to take us out of NATO and was supporting a Labor leader at the time who wanted to abandon our nuclear disarmament,” Shapps said. “A Conservative vote means keeping the country, and therefore your home and family, safe.”

Corbett-Dillon does not share Shapp's more optimistic view, instead arguing that the Conservative Party has lost its way and is no longer offering voters what they want.

“This is not a move from conservative to liberal,” Corbett-Dillon argued. “In these recent elections, the left-wing candidate did not get more votes than last time, but the conservative candidate lost almost 30,000 voters.”

“Just like in the United States, politicians refuse to tackle this immigration crisis,” he stressed. “Boats arrive on our shores every day, and they do nothing to stop them: in fact, if a boat gets into trouble, they send the Royal Navy to rescue it!”

“We voted for Brexit almost eight years ago and nothing has changed,” lamented Corbett-Dillon. “The people want something different from the globalists, so they work behind the scenes to control the people.”

Corbett-Dillon highlighted the brief reign of Liz Truss, who left office within two months of taking control following a controversial budget plan that all but assured her exit. Corbett-Dillon said the UK now had “an unelected leader that no one voted for and no one likes”.

Thursday's result saw Labor flip a Conservative stronghold seat in Wellingborough. Tory campaigners say proposed candidate Helen Harrison carried too much baggage as the partner of a former minister who faced punishment for bullying a member of staff.

“None of us wanted to campaign in Wellingborough, we just couldn’t justify our choice of candidate,” one campaigner told the Guardian on Friday.

The Guardian also noted a lower turnout in both by-elections, with just 37% in Kingswood and 38% in Wellingborough, compared to the mid-40s turnout in last year's by-elections.

The Reform Party, which was born as the updated version of Nigel Farages' Brexit Party, saw its support increase by 13% in Wellingborough, a third of the Conservatives' loss, meaning the loss cannot be attributed to the sole support of the Labor Party, which analysts maintain. will give Starmer something to chew on despite his historic victories.

Farage, who led the charge on Brexit and helped organize the exit from the European Union, claimed the day after the by-election results that Conservative Party members would vote for him as leader rather than Sunak if they had the choice.

He further claimed in an interview with BBC Radio 4 that voters felt “disappointed” and “betrayed” by the government, adding that he believed Labor would win the next election and that his Reform party would seek to “win the one after that.”