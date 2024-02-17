Trump launches sneaker line





If anyone was waiting for the other shoe to drop in the upcoming presidential race, it's former President Donald Trump who just did it, launching his own line of tennis shoes on Saturday.

“I’ve wanted to do this for a long time,” Trump said while announcing the launch of a sneaker line at Sneaker Con in Philadelphia.

“I have amazing people working with me on things and they came up with this…and I think it's going to be a big success,” he added.

In his brief remarks at the sneaker launch, Trump indicated the line could be an effort to reach younger supporters, saying, “We're going to turn the tide of this country around quickly.” We were going to turn things around. And we were going to remember the young people, and we were going to remember Sneaker Con.

He was greeted by a mostly enthusiastic crowd, although a few occasional boos broke through the cheers.

Donald Trump wears a pair of his new signature shoes before taking the stage at Sneaker Con on Saturday. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The line, called Trump Sneakers, is available for pre-order online.

It includes three different pairs of tennis shoes: a pair of high-tops, a pair of red slip-on sneakers, and a pair of white slip-on sneakers.

The high-tops, which are gold and feature a “T” on the outside of each shoe, are called the “Never Surrender High Top Sneaker” and are priced at $399 online. The sneakers, which feature a “T” and the number 45 on the sides, are priced at $199.

The website selling the sneakers also has “Victory47” perfume and cologne on sale for $99 each.

Sales of sneakers, perfumes and colognes have nothing to do with the Trump presidential campaign or the Trump Organization. The former president's name, image and likeness were licensed to CIC Ventures LLC to sell the sneakers.

President Joe Biden's re-election campaign mocked the sneaker launch, with communications director Michael Tyler saying Donald Trump showing up at Off-Whites bootlegs is the closest hell to Air Force Ones for the rest of his life.

This is not the first time Trump has licensed his name, image and likeness to sell products. In 2022 and 2023, it entered into a licensing agreement to sell NFT trading cards. These cards were produced and sold by NFT INT LLC, which had a licensing agreement with Trump to use his name and likeness.

Donald Trump showed off his new signature shoe line at Sneaker Con. Somodevilla Chip / Getty Images

Sneaker Con, the venue where Trump debuted his sneaker collection, is an event that began in 2009 and has become one of the flagship events in the broader sneaker culture that has exploded in recent decades.

With the rise of sneaker culture, the iconic shoe has moved from athletes to musicians, actors and more. Some politicians are now considered sneakerheads, which is slang for people who tend to wear particularly desirable sneakers. Rep. Jared Moskowitz, Democrat of Florida, reportedly has about 150 pairs of collectible sneakers.

From left to right ; Rep. Jared Moskowitz, Democrat of Florida, speaks with Becca Balint, Democrat of Vermont, and Summer Lee, Democrat of Pennsylvania, in Washington, DC, May 16, 2023. Tom Williams/AP

Sneakers directly associated with politicians are rare. There is a pair of Nikes made for former President Barack Obama, but only a few pairs are known to exist, and Under Armor made him a pair with the presidential logo that Steph Curry wore for a game.

