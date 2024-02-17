Acting Governor of North Sumatra Accompanying PMK Minister Handing Over CPP Food Aid to Belawan





WHILE Acting Governor (Pj) of North Sumatra (Sumut) Hassanudin accompanied Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture (Menko PMK) Muhadjir Effendy to hand over food aid from rice from the Government Food Reserve (CPP) to beneficiary families in Medan Belawan District, Medan City. . After handing over the rice food aid from the CPP, in the courtyard of the Belawan Bahari village headquarters, Medan Belawan District, Rupat Island number 10 Belawan Bahari, Saturday (17/2), PMK Coordinating Minister Muhajir with Acting Governor Hassanudin, Medan Mayor Bobby Nasution also inspected the Posyandu Service for the Elderly in Belawan Bahari Village. Further examination of the construction of the glass fused steel tank. Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture Muhadjir said the rice food aid was a direct directive from the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo to maintain food stability and reduce inflation in Indonesia. In addition, the rice aid constitutes an effort to anticipate the food crisis from the end of last year until the beginning of 2024. “The rice aid is an effort made by the government to cope with the long dry season caused by the El-Nino storm and we hope that this aid can be useful to the community,” said Muhadjir, in front of the beneficiary community help. rice food aid. In addition to 10 kg of rice aid to beneficiaries, packages were also distributed to pregnant women, young children as well as beneficiaries of BPJS employment compensation. Muhadjir also had the opportunity to interact and dialogue with the people of Belawan Bahari, especially regarding suggestions to improve the Belawan area. “Sir/Madam, please what suggestions can be made for us, which can be followed to make Belawan Bahari even better, please ladies,” Muhadjir said. One of the residents of Belawan, Bahari Khadijah, suggested that there be trash cans and the canals be repaired, so that in case of high tide it does not lead to flooding. On this occasion, Muhadjir also sent a message to the community to protect the environment, because the government can only help and needs the support of residents for the success of this development. “Here (Belawan Bahari), two apartment buildings will be built, clean water storage tanks will be built and the houses will be repaired to be habitable. If this has been repaired, Mr. President Joko Widodo, please maintain it and keep it clean,” he hoped. It is also hoped that mothers who bring their children can maintain their children's diet to avoid stunted growth. He also suggested that children be given additional nutritious foods, such as fish, as Belawan Bahari is close to the beach.**(H20/DISKOMINFO SUMUT)



