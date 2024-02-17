Turkish-American relations on the rise: trade should prosper





Strengthened Turkey-US relations expected to boost trade growth: Expected improvements in diplomatic relations between Turkey and the United States are poised to provide a significant boost to bilateral trade, according to Murat Özyein, President of the Turkey-US Business Council (TAK). Özyein predicts that the trade volume between the two countries could increase from $30 billion last year to $35 billion. Özyein highlighted growing U.S. interest in Turkey over the past eight months, with many U.S. portfolio investors once again turning their attention to Turkey after the May elections. He stressed that warmer diplomatic relations would boost trade between Turkey and the United States. “The positive dynamics of our relations can potentially increase our trade volume, which could reach $35 billion next year, compared to $30 billion last year,” Özyein said. Data from the Commerce Ministry revealed that the United States was Turkey's second-largest export market in January, behind Germany. Turkey exported goods worth $1.22 billion to the United States, while imports from the United States amounted to $1.8 billion. The United States accounts for about 6 percent of Turkey's total export earnings. The top destinations for U.S. exports are New Jersey, New York, Texas, Georgia, California, and Florida, each receiving exports exceeding $1 billion. Özyein highlighted the upcoming Trade Winds Forum in May, organized by the US Department of Commerce and the private sector. The event aims to facilitate potential collaborations and increase the volume of trade between the two countries. Noting that 135 US companies have invested $60 billion in Turkey so far, employing 100,000 people, Özyein expressed optimism that more US companies and investments could be attracted. Following the change in economic policy in Turkey after the elections in May last year, many financial investors, including California-based Pimco, have shown renewed interest in Turkey. Pimco, one of the world's largest bond fund managers, has been buying Turkish lira-denominated debt securities since the second half of last year, encouraged by President Recep Tayyip Erdoan's policy shift after victory in the 2023 general elections. Turkey and Egypt unite against Gaza expulsions: Erdogan's call for solidarity

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.newstracklive.com/news/turkishamerican-relations-on-the-rise-trade-expected-to-flourish-sc57-nu318-ta318-1311327-1.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos