Focus on development agenda, winning 370 seats will be real tribute to Mookerjee: Modi at BJP meeting





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (February 17) asked BJP members to build the party's Lok Sabha election campaign around the government's pro-poor development and welfare initiatives, in addition to measures to improve the country's position in the world, saying winning 370 seats would be a real tribute to its key ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee. Addressing a meeting of BJP national office bearers before the start of its convention, he said every member of the party should focus on the polling booths for the next 100 days, during which the next polls Lok Sabha are likely to be completed, and secure at least 370 more votes for the party in each polling station than in 2019. Briefing reporters about Modi's speech, BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde said the prime minister had said in the meeting that the opposition would engage in “tu tu-main main” (petty quarrels), unwarranted and divisive questions, but that it should not get distracted and remain focused on its development agenda. Modi said, “370 is not just a number for the BJP. It symbolizes a deep feeling. Mookerjee made the ultimate sacrifice for the abrogation of Article 370 to preserve the unity and integrity of our nation. As a real tribute, the BJP should get victory with 370 seats.” The Modi government had scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution, which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, in August 2019, soon after its second return to power. The Lok Sabha has 543 seats, and the BJP won 282 and 303 seats in 2014 and 2019, respectively. Modi has set a target for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance to win over 400 seats. In a post on X later, Modi said, “Addressed national office bearers of @BJP4India. He congratulated each Karyakarta party for its exceptional efforts in serving the people. , the BJP has established itself as a party of development and good governance. Our projects, initiatives and reforms have transformed many lives. Addressed to @BJP4India Members of the national office. I congratulated each Karyakarta party for its exceptional efforts in serving the people. We discussed ways to deepen the base of our Party and connect all sections of society. Over the past decade, the BJP has emerged as a party pic.twitter.com/a4K9Zk4cZM Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 17, 2024 Tawde said Modi had been leading a government, including over 12 years as Gujarat chief minister, for almost 23 years and there were no allegations of corruption. “It has been a period of 'aarop mukt' and 'vikas yukt',” he said quoting the Prime Minister, adding that there was no example of such a long tenure of one person occupying constitutional positions without tainting any taint. With the BJP likely to name its candidates for the elections, expected in April-May, in the coming weeks, Modi asked party members to keep in mind that the 'lotus' (its poll symbol) will be his candidate for each seat he will run for. and work to ensure victory. Tawde said the party would launch a campaign to reach out to beneficiaries of various central government schemes from February 25 to March 5. Modi's leadership is marked by dedication, emotional investment and an unwavering commitment to development, he said, adding that the entire nation today is proud of the “transformative” policies and initiatives that 'he leads. (Edited by : Priyanka Deshpande )

