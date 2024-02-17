MAGA Fans Slammed for Starting GoFundMe to Help Billionaire Donald Trump Pay $355 Million Fine





Donald Trump supporters are trying to raise money to help the former president offset the $355 million fine after he was found guilty in the civil fraud trial in New York.

A GoFundMe page was set up in the billionaire tycoon's name shortly after the court fined him for fraudulently inflating the value of his assets in financial documents.

This has since sparked anger among social media users, with many claiming that Trump is already a billionaire and does not need the funds.

More than $63,000 was raised within 21 hours of its creation

MEGA

Months after the New York attorney general's office filed charges against Donald Trump for fraudulently inflating his assets in financial documents, the billionaire tycoon has been found guilty in court.

The verdict came Friday, with the judge in the case, Judge Engoron, ordering Trump and his companies to pay a massive fine of $354,868,768, as recommended by Attorney General Letitia James.

While Trump has expressed his intention to appeal the decision, his supporters have taken matters into their own hands by donating to GoFundMe to offset the fine. The page, titled “Support Trump; fund the $335 million unjust judgment,” raised more than $63,000 from more than 1,700 donors within 21 hours of its creation.

Some of the donations ranged between $5 and $100, while some people went the extra mile by donating more than $1,000.

Ex-president's supporter says GoFundMe is 'more than a legal fund'

MEGA

The GoFundMe page was started by Elena Cardone, the wife of real estate investor Grant Cardone. As part of the call to action, Elena said the fund's main goal is to show loyalty to Trump and, by extension, other MAGA supporters.

“This is more than a legal fund; it is a call to all patriots to mobilize to defend a man who never hesitated to come to our defense,” she wrote.

She added: “It's about showing that when one of us is targeted for defending the values ​​that make America great, we are not alone. We stand with them, shoulder to shoulder. shoulder to shoulder, ready to support, defend and fight against a system that threatens to undermine the very foundations of our republic.”

Meanwhile, Elena's husband took to X, formerly Twitter, to denounce the “unfair” ruling and ask people to donate to the fund.

“Give something and DEMONSTRATE that the American people are united against unjust decisions like this where bias is present. [sic] corrupt judges and justice system are out of control,” he wrote.

He added: “Any amount is welcome and 100% of the funds will be forwarded to Trump Org for its defense of this ridiculous ruling. If this ruling stands, everything you own is at risk.”

Social media users criticize Donald Trump's GoFundMe

MEGA

On social media, several users criticized the fundraising gesture, saying it violated GoFundMe's rules.

“I'm pretty sure @gofundme has some rules about raising money to pay criminal fines. What do you say @gofundme,” one user said.

“This is a blatant violation of @gofundme's terms of service. I'll give it 24 hours and they'll suspend it,” another person remarked.

Several other users noted that the Trump family is made up of billionaires who should be the ones raising the money.

One individual remarked: “His daughter and son-in-law have 2 billion. Let them get him out of trouble. »

Another person said: “What bullshit. He's a billionaire with a fucking 747 private jet. He can liquidate some assets. Stop trying to make people live paycheck to paycheck to pay his bills.”

Another user wrote: “Since Trump said Mar-a-lago was worth $1.5 billion, he should sell it, pay the fines and pocket the difference.” This is a clownish gesture to GoFundMe for a guy who claims he's a billionaire. »

Donald Trump's Stormy Daniels trial begins next month

MEGA

Donald Trump is due back in court next month for allegedly paying money to two women, Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal, during his 2016 presidential campaign.

The trial, dubbed the Stormy Daniels trial, aims to determine whether Trump can be on the ballot for the upcoming election later this year.

Prosecutors have previously argued that Trump falsified records to conceal payments, which they say constitutes an act of hiding truthful information from voters, violating election laws.

However, it is understood that Trump will not deny hiding payments. Instead, he would argue that the reason was to hide these affairs from his wife, Melania Trump, and not as a preventative measure to avoid knowledge of these affairs being used by his opponents at the time to slander him.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/maga-fans-slammed-launching-gofundme-191558092.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

