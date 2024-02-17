Imran Khan's party will sit in opposition in Pakistan's Parliament; To protest against election rigging – Kashmir Observer





Archive photo

The party of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, imprisoned in Islamabad, decided to sit in opposition in Parliament while launching a nationwide protest against allegations of electoral fraud after its efforts to form failed. the next government.

Pakistan's major political parties have stepped up efforts to form a federal government after the February 8 elections resulted in a split verdict.

While independent candidates backed by Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party dominated election results, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) claimed to have enough numbers to form the government while some independents joined the party led by Nawaz Sharif. after the elections.

PTI chief Muhammad Ali Saif's lawyer said on Friday that following the instructions of PTI founder Khan, the party had decided to sit in opposition both at the Center and in the key province of Punjab.

The decision came a day after the party named Umar Ayub Khan as its prime ministerial candidate and Aslam Iqbal as Punjab chief minister.

Speaking to the media on Friday evening after visiting Qaumi Watan Party in Islamabad, Saif said the party had decided to sit in opposition at the Center and Punjab under the instructions of party founder Khan.

“We decided to sit in opposition despite the fact that if we got seats based on our votes and the results were not changed, maybe today we would be at the Center with 180 seats. We have proof that our candidates won,” he said.

The party, which also published a white paper on Friday against allegations of fraud, decided to launch its protests from Saturday.

A PTI source said the party's incarcerated founder instructed former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser to engage political parties to rally support for the protest campaign.

A PTI delegation led by Qaisar met the Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) and Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) chief on Friday, while a meeting with Mehmood Khan Achakzai of the Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party is scheduled for Saturday.

The Qaiser-led delegation also met Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Mian Muhammad Aslam and discussed the post-election scenario.

The delegation sought JI's support for joint protests against the fraud allegations.

It was unclear whether the party would participate in the election of the Prime Minister and Chief Minister of Punjab after the decision to join the opposition ranks.

Khan's party claimed that at least 85 seats it won in parliament were snatched in the “biggest electoral fraud” in the country's history and announced plans to hold “peaceful” protests on Saturday. » nationwide against allegations of fraud.

The PTI central committee met on Friday and finalized plans for the nationwide protest campaign at the call of party founder Khan.

The meeting urged the entire nation to come out of their homes against this “massive rigging”. The meeting also demanded the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner.

Independent candidates – a majority supported by Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) – won 93 of the 265 National Assembly seats contested in the February 8 elections.

However, the PTI's two main rivals appear poised to form a coalition government after former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari formed a post-election alliance on Tuesday.

The PML-N won 75 seats while the PPP came third with 54 seats. The Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) also agreed to support them with its 17 seats.

To form a government, a party must win 133 seats out of the 265 seats contested in the National Assembly, which has 266 members.

Khan said Friday he would not seek political revenge when he returns to power.

“We will not take any political revenge but will take the country and nation forward in the interest of development of the country and nation,” he said, as conveyed by PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan, after a long 30-minute interview. meeting with Imran Khan at Adiala Prison in Rawalpindi.

PTI Information Secretary Raoof Hasan and other leaders including Sher Afzal Marwat, Rehana Dar, Shoaib Shaheen and Salman Akram Raja, who challenged their election results at various forums, spoke here during a press conference.

Hasan said 2024 would be remembered for the “biggest electoral fraud” in Pakistan's history against the party and its candidates.

“According to our estimates, out of 177 [National Assembly] seats that were supposed to be ours, only 92 were allocated to us. And 85 seats were fraudulently taken away from us,” he said.

He said the party was taking constitutional and legal measures to counter this manipulation and achieve its right.

“We have verified the data for 46 seats and it is being compiled for 39 seats,” he said.

Hasan also highlighted the discrepancies between Form 45 and Form 47, which deal with the counting at each polling station in a constituency and the aggregate count of all polling stations, respectively.

Hasan claimed that there was a huge difference in the number of votes polled for the National Assembly and Provincial Assembly seats. He said the number of rejected votes, in some cases, exceeded the margin of victory.

Furthermore, Hasan affirmed the party's readiness for dialogue with the establishment, stressing that the aim of contact with political parties is not to form an electoral alliance but to bring together all political forces on a unified platform.

Speaking to the Express Tribune newspaper, Hasan pointed out that the PTI founder has always advocated dialogue with all political parties. He stressed that if political parties are committed to positive politics, there is no harm in organizing meetings and fostering collaboration.

“The aim of contact with political parties is not at all an electoral alliance; our goal is for all political parties to come together on one platform,” Hasan said on the show.

