US says cross-Strait peace crucial to Chinese envoy

Blinken also raised the issue of Beijing's support for Russia's defense industrial base, while Wang urged the United States to end sanctions. Senior U.S. and Chinese diplomats held a frank and constructive discussion Friday on issues irritating their strained relations over Taiwan's war with Russia in Ukraine, the U.S. State Department said. The meeting between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi () on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany marked the latest and highest-level meeting between the two sides since US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi. Jinping () held talks late last year in California. Blinken stressed the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said. Photo: AFP He also raised concerns about China's support for Russia's defense industrial base, which Washington sees as aiding Moscow's military operations against Ukraine, as well as the need to expand nascent efforts to fight against narcotics, he said. The two sides had a frank and constructive discussion on a range of bilateral, regional and global issues as part of ongoing efforts to maintain open lines of communication and responsibly manage competition in the relationship, Miller said. China's Foreign Ministry said Wang called on the United States to lift sanctions on Chinese companies and individuals. Wang said Washington's policy of reducing economic risks to Beijing has become de-Inization, building a high fence and dissociating itself from China, and will come back to bite the United States itself. themselves, said a press release from the ministry yesterday morning. He also called on the United States to stop searches of Chinese nationals. Chinese state media recently published reports of Chinese citizens being searched at the US border. In one notable case, a group of students led by their professor at Beijing Foreign Studies University were questioned for three hours upon arrival at Chicago's OHare International Airport, Xinhua news agency reported. Wang said cooperation to combat the spread of fentanyl was progressing positively and would continue, as well as the agreement to maintain military-to-military communications. The two sides also discussed the war between Israel and Hamas and the war in Ukraine. Blinken reiterated that the United States will defend our interests and values ​​as well as those of our allies and partners, Miller said. The situation in the Middle East and with North Korea was also a topic of conversation, he added. Both sides recognized the importance of maintaining open lines of communication between the United States and [China] on a range of strategic issues, including consultations and high-level meetings in key areas over the coming months, he said. Additional reporting from AFP

