Prabowo faces scrutiny after free market comments – Economy

In all three times Prabowo Subianto ran for Indonesian president, the former special forces commander maintained a consistent political message. He is not a supporter of economic neoliberalism and favors a strong role for government.

But despite the defense minister's misgivings about market-oriented policy, Indonesia's stock market jumped on Thursday after Prabowo appeared to have secured a comfortable victory in this week's election to replace President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo later this year.

“Neoliberalism” generally refers to the idea of ​​a reduced role for government so that the private sector can lead development in a free market system.

Rather than focusing on his earlier statements, investors welcomed the expected continuity of policies promoted by Widodo, better known as Jokowi, who had given Prabowo tacit support during the campaign.

Jokowi's decade in power was a period of steady economic growth and low inflation. It has been supported by efforts to cut red tape and attract foreign investment, seeking to position Indonesia as a key player in the global electric vehicle supply chain.

However, a Prabowo presidency could be different for Southeast Asia's largest economy, with some analysts also pointing to speeches he has made in favor of protectionism and indicating a penchant for large government, including populist policies that require significant budgetary spending.

“I'm a little different. I don't subscribe to neoliberalism,” Prabowo said during the final presidential debate on February 4.

“The government is not just a regulator. The government must be on the front line, be a pioneer, intervene when needed and work for the people.”

State enterprises

Prabowo hasn't clearly defined what he doesn't like about the free market mechanism, but economists who deciphered his comments pointed out that he has a problem with food imports and prefers a more important to the State in sectors ranging from energy to health.

“Mr Prabowo headed the farmers' association. He said he wanted to reduce food imports, and I think that's where his passion lies,” said Mohammad Faisal, an economist at the think tank Center of Reform on Jakarta, based in Jakarta. Economy.

Indonesia, with 270 million people, is currently a major importer of rice, wheat, sugar, beef and soybeans.

As minister, Prabowo oversaw Jokowi's military-led Food Estate project intended to boost production of crops such as rice, corn and cassava, although he was criticized during the campaign over lack of progress in the project.

Bhima Yudhistira Adhinegara, an economist at the Center for Economic and Legal Studies, expects state-owned enterprises to play a greater role under Prabowo's presidency.

Under Jokowi, overburdened state-owned construction companies dominated his infrastructure agenda, with private companies often sidelined.

“One of our concerns is the crowding out effect of state-owned enterprises, because these enterprises will need large loans if they are to become tools serving the state agenda,” Bhima said, adding that banks could be forced to help finance public projects.

Tax discipline

If the quick count results are confirmed and Prabowo is sworn in to the top job in October, he would inherit a $1.4 trillion economy facing a global economic slowdown, lingering geopolitical tensions and threats of climate change.

Prabowo has pledged to boost economic growth to 7 percent, from about 5 percent currently, mainly by expanding Jokowi's policy of attracting investment by blocking exports to ensure domestic processing of minerals like nickel.

But his main campaign promise was to provide free school meals and milk to children, at an estimated cost of 450 trillion rupees ($28.81 billion) a year, sparking concerns that the Indonesia's fiscal prudence.

Free meals and other policy plans suggest a more expansionary fiscal policy that, if implemented, “would mark a divergence from Indonesia's long history of fiscal finances and managed debt ratios conservatively,” said Anushka Shah, chief credit officer at Moody’s Investors Service.

As defense minister, Prabowo has already committed billions of dollars in spending to modernize Indonesia's military equipment.

His seemingly offhand comment during a presidential debate about wanting to raise Indonesia's debt-to-GDP ratio to 50% from less than 40% currently has already sparked investor concern.

Prabowo did not specify how he would finance his programs, although he pledged to significantly increase the tax-to-GDP ratio by creating a new tax agency.

Still, some in the business community hope his experience as a businessman will give him an understanding of how to manage the economy.

“I trust him and his economic team will weigh the positive and the negative. He will not let the private sector die, because then the government will also die. We are taxpayers,” said Tutum Rahanta, a senior executive at a retail store. clothes. chain.