Trump reacts to $350 million fraud fine against judge controlled by Democratic club

Former President Donald Trump lashed out at Manhattan Judge Arthur Engoron's ruling Friday, ordering him and his companies to pay more than $350 million for fraudulently misreporting the value of his active in a series of angry messages from Truth Social on Friday, as his campaign raised money from the decision.

Former US President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower to head to Manhattan Criminal Court for a… [+] hearing in his hush money case in New York, February 15, 2024. (Photo by YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images Key Facts

Trump called the decision a complete and utter sham, and claimed that the American justice system was under attack by partisan, deluded and biased judges and prosecutors, accusing Engoron of being a crooked judge and controlled by the Democratic Club, while calling New York Attorney General Letitia James. , who brought the case, racist.

Trump, who will likely appeal the decision, declared the case OVER, citing the appeals court's June decision to dismiss Ivanka Trump from the case because the claims against her were beyond the statute of limitations.

Minutes after the ruling, the Trump family and their lawyer, Alina Habba, rejected the order and his presidential campaign appealed for fundraising to his supporters in an email titled THE DEMOCRATIC JUDGE OF NEW YORK DECIDED AGAINST ME!

Donald Trump Jr. said the decision was indicative of the truly sad state of what he described as a politically motivated justice system in which the primary determinants of outcome are political beliefs and location, he said. written on Truth Social.

Eric Trump called the decision a complete joke and madness, while promising to immediately appeal the decision, he told ABC News.

Habba described the decision as a clear injustice and the culmination of a years-long politically fueled witch hunt, she tweeted.

Contra

Trump's niece Mary Trump, a vocal critic of her uncle who wrote a book about him and the family, called Friday an emotional day and said the case marked the end of her great-grandfather's real estate legacy. father Fred Trump, she tweeted. It took more than half a century, but Donald's ability to commit fraud with impunity has ended, at least in New York, and believe me, that matters to him.

Key context

Manhattan Judge Arthur Engoron on Friday ordered Trump and his companies to pay $354.9 million, while his sons Eric and Donald Trump Jr. were ordered to pay about $4 million each, and the Former CFO Allen Weisselberg was ordered to pay $1 million. Trump is also banned from running a New York business for three years, and his sons for two years. The ruling marks the culmination of a case brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James, first filed in September 2022, accusing Trump and his co-defendants of repeatedly overvaluing his assets to secure business deals more favorable. In a summary judgment, Engoron previously ruled that Trump and his co-defendants were liable for fraud and overstated his assets by as much as $2.2 billion in some years.

To monitor

Trump is required to begin making payments under the order within 30 days, regardless of an appeal.

