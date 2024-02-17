Politics
PM Modi implemented concept of Ram Rajya, says BJP resolution | Latest news India
New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday passed a resolution hailing the decade-long rule of the Narendra Modi government at the Center for implementing the concept of Ram Rajya (model governance) and catapulting India into the world's top five economies being one of the five fragile earlier.
Acknowledging the Modi government for putting the country on the path to security and prosperity, the resolution said the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), under his leadership, is poised to surpass the target of 400 seats in the next general elections.
Prime Minister Modi, who presided over the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, was lauded for working towards realizing the concept of Ram Rajya and the resolution noted that not only had he set an ideal example of culture of Sanatan by observing penance for 11 years. days, but he has also effectively implemented the concept of Ram Rajya in the last 10 years. The BJP refers to its concept of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas or development for all sections, irrespective of their faith or caste, as the embodiment of Ram Rajya.
Whenever there is a debate in the future, historians will consider this event as an important milestone in the continued rediscovery of India's civilizational heritage, the resolution said.
The political resolution, Viksit Bharat, Modi Ki Guarantee, discussed and passed on the inaugural day of the party's national council meeting, attended by 11,500 delegates from across the country, was moved by the Union Defense Minister , Rajnath Singh and supported by the Finance Minister. Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of State L Murugan and CM of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath.
Welcoming the government's economic policy, the resolution states that the living standards of two-thirds of citizens have been improved and the economy has been stimulated.
Records were broken, the country became safer and more decisive than before, but the country gained a new position as a world leader. Today, when our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi speaks, the whole world listens, it is said.
Listing some of the watershed moments in the country's history that took place over the past decade that no one imagined would come true, the resolution referred to the revocation of Article 370, the construction of Ram Temple, abolition of instant triple talaq, GST. Implementation, Citizenship Amendment Act, new Parliament building, installation of Sengol in Parliament and passage of the Women's Reservation Bill.
At a time when a section of farmers are protesting for legal support for minimum support prices, the resolution says the government has increased the annual budget for agriculture by 25,000 crores during UPA rule for 1.25 lakh.
During its 10-year tenure, Congress purchased paddy and wheat for value 7 lakh crore farmers. The Modi government has purchased paddy and wheat worth around Rs18 lakh crore in 10 years. The Congress government made only nominal purchases of pulses and oilseeds. We bought pulses and oilseeds for more than 1.25 lakh crore, the resolution said.
On the security front, the resolution notes that the nation has become more secure than before, thanks to strong measures taken against terrorism.
India carried out surgical and air strikes against the terrorists, while the opposition questioned the courage of our army. This is a new Bharat where Abhinandan returns from Pakistan and former naval officers sentenced to death in Qatar also return safely, the resolution said.
Introducing the resolution, Singh said the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya marked the cultural awakening of the country, which gained independence in 1947. He said the Prime Minister presiding over the consecration was not an ordinary event . He also criticized the Congress party for following divisive politics and referred to the political violence in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal.
The minister said women in the TMC-ruled state have been subjected to extreme violence, which is a stain on humanity. The BJP, he said, is determined to combat this violence.
According to a person familiar with the details, the foreign minister spoke about the progress India has made and how it has now taken space at the international high table and saved other countries during their financial crisis .
The FM, on the instructions of the Prime Minister, translated his speech into Tamil and Telugu after delivering his speech in English and Hindi.
Yogi Adityanath spoke about the inauguration of the Ram Temple and said the country has been waiting for this moment for centuries. He said the Hindu majority had to fight for years on several fronts to make the temple a reality.
Party spokesperson Sambit Patra moved an amendment to include Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to inaugurate the Kartarpur corridor, commemorate December 26 as the Veer Bal Divas to honor the martyrdom of Baba Fateh Singh and Zorawar Singh , the Sahibzade of the 10th Guru Gobind Singh, and the outreach to the Sikh community.
Babulal Marandi moved a resolution to highlight the work done by the Union government to empower marginalized communities and how development has taken place in rural areas. He said that while other parties are demanding caste-based census, the BJP-led NDA government is working for the welfare of the economically and socially deprived people. The resolution was adopted after the two amendments.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/modi-implemented-concept-of-ram-rajya-says-bjp-resolution-101708196756935.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- PM Modi implemented concept of Ram Rajya, says BJP resolution | Latest news India
- Macron ally says Britain must strengthen European defense ties to counter Trump threat | foreign policy
- Les Moonves, former CBS exec, fined for involvement with former Hollywood top cop
- No. 7 UNC men's basketball slams Virginia Tech, 96-81, in dominant home win –
- Rapture Innovation Labs wins top honor at IESA Vision Summit and Awards 2024
- Multiple earthquakes were felt in Falls City in San Antonio
- Trump reacts to $350 million fraud fine against judge controlled by Democratic club
- Prabowo faces scrutiny after free market comments – Economy
- Bollywood Newswrap, February 17: Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday to attend Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani wedding; Suhani Bhatnagar, Aamir Khan's Dangal co-star, dies
- South African cricket legend Mike Procter dies at the age of 77
- US says cross-Strait peace crucial to Chinese envoy
- Dakota Johnson's Madam Web Tour Broke Us All