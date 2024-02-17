PM Modi implemented concept of Ram Rajya, says BJP resolution | Latest news India

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday passed a resolution hailing the decade-long rule of the Narendra Modi government at the Center for implementing the concept of Ram Rajya (model governance) and catapulting India into the world's top five economies being one of the five fragile earlier. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP national president JP Nadda during the BJP national convention at Bharat Mandapam. (Arvind Yadav/Hindustan Times)

Acknowledging the Modi government for putting the country on the path to security and prosperity, the resolution said the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), under his leadership, is poised to surpass the target of 400 seats in the next general elections.

Prime Minister Modi, who presided over the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, was lauded for working towards realizing the concept of Ram Rajya and the resolution noted that not only had he set an ideal example of culture of Sanatan by observing penance for 11 years. days, but he has also effectively implemented the concept of Ram Rajya in the last 10 years. The BJP refers to its concept of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas or development for all sections, irrespective of their faith or caste, as the embodiment of Ram Rajya.

Whenever there is a debate in the future, historians will consider this event as an important milestone in the continued rediscovery of India's civilizational heritage, the resolution said.

The political resolution, Viksit Bharat, Modi Ki Guarantee, discussed and passed on the inaugural day of the party's national council meeting, attended by 11,500 delegates from across the country, was moved by the Union Defense Minister , Rajnath Singh and supported by the Finance Minister. Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of State L Murugan and CM of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath.

Welcoming the government's economic policy, the resolution states that the living standards of two-thirds of citizens have been improved and the economy has been stimulated.

Records were broken, the country became safer and more decisive than before, but the country gained a new position as a world leader. Today, when our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi speaks, the whole world listens, it is said.

Listing some of the watershed moments in the country's history that took place over the past decade that no one imagined would come true, the resolution referred to the revocation of Article 370, the construction of Ram Temple, abolition of instant triple talaq, GST. Implementation, Citizenship Amendment Act, new Parliament building, installation of Sengol in Parliament and passage of the Women's Reservation Bill.

At a time when a section of farmers are protesting for legal support for minimum support prices, the resolution says the government has increased the annual budget for agriculture by 25,000 crores during UPA rule for 1.25 lakh.

During its 10-year tenure, Congress purchased paddy and wheat for value 7 lakh crore farmers. The Modi government has purchased paddy and wheat worth around Rs18 lakh crore in 10 years. The Congress government made only nominal purchases of pulses and oilseeds. We bought pulses and oilseeds for more than 1.25 lakh crore, the resolution said.

On the security front, the resolution notes that the nation has become more secure than before, thanks to strong measures taken against terrorism.

India carried out surgical and air strikes against the terrorists, while the opposition questioned the courage of our army. This is a new Bharat where Abhinandan returns from Pakistan and former naval officers sentenced to death in Qatar also return safely, the resolution said.

Introducing the resolution, Singh said the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya marked the cultural awakening of the country, which gained independence in 1947. He said the Prime Minister presiding over the consecration was not an ordinary event . He also criticized the Congress party for following divisive politics and referred to the political violence in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal.

The minister said women in the TMC-ruled state have been subjected to extreme violence, which is a stain on humanity. The BJP, he said, is determined to combat this violence.

According to a person familiar with the details, the foreign minister spoke about the progress India has made and how it has now taken space at the international high table and saved other countries during their financial crisis .

The FM, on the instructions of the Prime Minister, translated his speech into Tamil and Telugu after delivering his speech in English and Hindi.

Yogi Adityanath spoke about the inauguration of the Ram Temple and said the country has been waiting for this moment for centuries. He said the Hindu majority had to fight for years on several fronts to make the temple a reality.

Party spokesperson Sambit Patra moved an amendment to include Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to inaugurate the Kartarpur corridor, commemorate December 26 as the Veer Bal Divas to honor the martyrdom of Baba Fateh Singh and Zorawar Singh , the Sahibzade of the 10th Guru Gobind Singh, and the outreach to the Sikh community.

Babulal Marandi moved a resolution to highlight the work done by the Union government to empower marginalized communities and how development has taken place in rural areas. He said that while other parties are demanding caste-based census, the BJP-led NDA government is working for the welfare of the economically and socially deprived people. The resolution was adopted after the two amendments.