What we know about Trump's New York civil fraud verdict





NEW YORK (AP) Donald Trump suffered a major blow Friday when a New York judge ordered the former president and his companies to pay $355 million in fines for what the judge described as a scheme aimed at misleading banks and insurers by exaggerating Trump's wealth during his annual report. Financial state.

The stunning move adds to Trump's legal woes as he prepares to defend himself at trial against criminal charges in four cases while fighting for the Republican presidential nomination. He said he would appeal.

Trump and his adult sons, who are top executives of the family's Trump Organization, have denied any wrongdoing and called the case brought by Democratic New York Attorney General Letitia James politically motivated.

Speaking to reporters at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida after the ruling, Trump said it was election interference, a term he often applies to recent cases against him.

Trump lawyer Christopher Kise said Judge Arthur Engoron's decision could cause irreparable damage to both the business community and the rule of law in our country if it is not overturned.

James, meanwhile, called it a victory for fair play in business and for all Americans who believe in this simple but fundamental pillar of our democracy that the rule of law applies to us all equally .

Here's a look at some of the key takeaways from the judges' decision:

_____TRUMP BANNED IN BUSINESS

In addition to the massive financial penalty imposed on Trump and his companies, Engoron banned the former president from serving as an officer or director of any New York company for three years. The ruling also bars Trump from obtaining loans from banks registered in the state for three years.

The judge wrote that the frauds uncovered here were obvious and shocking to the conscience, adding that Trump and his co-defendants would likely continue their fraudulent activities without facing the serious consequences and scrutiny of the order imposed.

Trump had argued that the financial documents in question actually understated his net worth and included caveats that should protect him from liability. But his testimony during the trial which lasted more than two and a half months does not seem to have helped his case with the judge.

Engoron wrote that the complete lack of remorse from Trump and his co-defendants borders on the pathological, noting that the former president has said he doesn't think the Trump Organization needs to make changes going forward. The judge also wrote that Trump on the witness stand rarely answered questions asked and frequently made lengthy, irrelevant speeches on issues far beyond the scope of the trial.

His refusal to answer questions directly, or in some cases, answer questions, seriously compromised his credibility, Engoron wrote.

THE BUSINESS EMPIRE

The verdict, if upheld on appeal, risks upsetting the leaders of the Trump Organization. Engoron banned the company's executive vice presidents, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, from serving as directors of New York companies for two years. Their father does not currently hold a formal leadership position in the company.

But Trump's businesses also received a slight reprieve in Friday's decision.

Before the trial, the judge ruled that Trump had been defrauding his financial statements for years. At this point, the judge ordered that some of Trump's companies be removed from his control and dissolved. An appeals court stayed that decision months ago.

The judge on Friday waived the earlier appeal to revoke the company's business licenses, but left the door open for watchdogs to take action, if they see fit.

One of those watchdogs is a retired federal judge whom Engoron appointed last fall as an independent observer for the Trump Organization. Friday's ruling also adds an independent compliance director, who will be appointed by the monitor.

Given their oversight, cancellation of business licenses is no longer necessary, Engoron wrote. But he said the restructuring and potential dissolution of one of the companies would be subject to individual review by the chief compliance officer, with input from the monitor.

DON JR. AND ERIC

Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump were each ordered to pay $4 million. In his ruling, Engoron called parts of Donald Trump Jr.'s testimony completely unbelievable and described Eric Trump's credibility as seriously damaged by his assertion that he was unaware of his father's role in the compilation of financial statements of the organization.

Eric Trump testified at trial that he relied on accountants and lawyers to ensure the accuracy of the financial documents at the heart of the case, even though Donald Trump Jr. never worked on his father's financial statements.

After the ruling, Donald Trump Jr. posted on X: We have reached the point where your political beliefs combined with where your case is heard are the primary determinants of the outcome; not the facts of the case!

____

Richer reported from Boston. Associated Press journalists Michael R. Sisak and Jake Offenhartz contributed from New York, Adriana Gomez Licon from Florida.

