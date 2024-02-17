Indonesian activists protest former general's victory in presidential election





Police protect a road as a group of people supporting presidential candidate Anies Baswedan take part in a rally in front of the General Election Commission (KPU) in Jakarta on February 16, 2024 and demand that the KPU reveal the fraud committed by presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto, who also won the quick-count version of the presidential election and was supported by incumbent President Joko Widodo. (Photo by BAIE ISMOYO / AFP)

Jakarta, Indonesia: Protesters marched in the Indonesian capital on Friday to demand that electoral authorities prevent Prabowo Subianto from taking office as the next president and denounce widespread electoral fraud. Subianto, a former general linked to past human rights abuses, claimed victory in Wednesday's presidential election after unofficial tallies showed him winning 58 percent of the vote in a race for three. Subiantos' victory is not yet official as official results could take up to a month to be tabulated. His two rivals, former governors Anies Baswedan and Ganjar Pranowo, refused to concede and alleged massive electoral fraud. Authorities blocked streets leading to the General Election Commission building, which was heavily guarded and barricaded with barbed wire. A group of people supporting presidential candidate Anies Baswedan take part in a rally in front of the General Election Commission (KPU) in Jakarta on February 16, 2024 and demand that the KPU reveal the fraud committed by presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto, who also won the poll fast. count version of the presidential election and was supported by outgoing President Joko Widodo. (Photo by BAIE ISMOYO / AFP) Dozens of protesters held banners and signs criticizing President Joko Widodo for his support for Subianto, who chose Widodo's son as his running mate. “We demand justice, we demand a fair vote count,” said Siti Aisyah, one of the protesters. “Don’t let the cheaters win, they will ruin democracy in our country again.” Baswedan and Pranowo's campaign teams said they would provide evidence of their cheating allegations. “There are strong indications that violations took place in a structured, systematic and massive manner during the presidential election,” said Hamdan Zoelva, a former chief judge of the Constitutional Court who is part of Baswedan's team. Hasto Kristiyanto, the secretary general of the Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party, which nominated Pranowo, said the electoral irregularities were carried out from the top down, starting with the candidacy of Widodo's son Gibran Rakabuming Raka for vice-president. presidency. The Constitutional Court had to make an exception to the minimum age requirement of 40 for Raka to run. The current chief justice, who is Widodos' brother-in-law, was later removed from office by an ethics committee for failing to recuse himself and for making last-minute changes to the candidacy requirements for the elections. Widodo rejected allegations of fraud and any manipulation of the judicial system or favoring a particular pair of candidates, saying the electoral process was observed by many people, including representatives of the candidates, the election supervisory agency and security personnel. “Multi-level supervision like this would eliminate any possible fraud,” Widodo told reporters on Thursday. “Don't cry fraud.” We have a mechanism to resolve fraud, if you have evidence, present it to the Election Monitoring Agency, if you have evidence, challenge it in the Constitutional Court. Subianto had refused to accept the result of the 2019 elections which pitted him against Widodo for the second time, leading to violence which left seven dead in Jakarta. In the last two elections, Indonesia's Constitutional Court rejected Subianto's attempts to overturn Widodos' victory and dismissed his allegations of widespread fraud as baseless.

