Social Security Update: March direct payment worth $943 will be made in 13 days

Millions of recipients will receive March's Supplemental Security Income payment, worth up to $943 for individual filers, in less than two weeks.

Payment will be made in 13 days, Friday March 1st; This is the second paycheck for 2024 as no payment was made in January due to a scheduling issue in the Social security administrations schedule which saw two payments disbursed in December.

In order to qualify For SSI, a person must receive limited income and be totally or partially blind or have “one or more physical or mental conditions that seriously limit their daily activities for a period of 12 months or more, or may result in death.”

The maximum amount each person can receive depends on how each recipient requested payment. There are three categories of beneficiaries when requesting payment: individual, spouse or as an essential person.

Individual filers can receive up to $943 per month, individuals who filed as a couple can receive up to $1,415, and essential individuals up to $472 per month. according to the his. These amounts represent an increase of 3.2% compared to 2023 due to inflation.

The essential category covers those who live with and provide necessary care to people receiving SSI payments.

The payments are in addition to regular Social Security benefits, providing monthly payments to adults and children with blindness or other disabilities and limited income.

Not all recipients will receive the maximum payment and filers can see a personalized estimate through the SSA calculator.