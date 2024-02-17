Top US, Chinese diplomats hold 'constructive' talks in Germany

Top diplomats from the United States and China held a frank and constructive discussion Friday on issues straining their strained relations over Taiwan, the situation in the South China Sea, Russia's war against Ukraine and opioids summary, the State Department said.

The meeting between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference marked the latest and highest-level meeting between the two sides since the US president's talks Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping late last year. in California.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Blinken stressed the importance of maintaining peace across the Taiwan Strait and expanding nascent counternarcotics efforts. Blinken also expressed concerns about China's support for Russia's defense industrial base, which Washington sees as aiding Moscow's military operations against Ukraine.

The two sides had a frank and constructive discussion on a range of bilateral, regional and global issues as part of ongoing efforts to maintain open lines of communication and responsibly manage competition in the relationship, Miller said.

China's Foreign Ministry said Wang called on the United States to lift sanctions on Chinese companies and individuals.

Wang pointed out that Washington's policy of reducing economic risks from Beijing has become de-Inization, building a high fence and dissociating itself from China and will “come back to bite the United States itself, according to a statement from the ministry Saturday morning.

He also called on the United States to stop searches of Chinese nationals. Recently, Chinese state media published reports of Chinese citizens being searched at the US border.

In one notable case, a group of students led by their professor, Xie Tao of Beijing Foreign Studies University, was interrogated for three hours upon arrival at Chicago's OHare International Airport, according to Xinhua. Xie is the dean of the University's School of International Relations and Diplomacy.

Wang said cooperation to combat the spread of fentanyl was progressing positively and would continue, as well as the agreement to maintain military-to-military communications. The two sides also discussed the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas and the war in Ukraine.

Blinken reiterated that the United States would defend our interests and values ​​as well as those of our allies and partners, Miller said, adding that the current situation in the Middle East and with North Korea had also been a topic of conversation.

Both sides recognized the importance of maintaining open lines of communication between the United States and (China) on a range of strategic issues, including high-level consultations and meetings in key areas over the months to come, he said.