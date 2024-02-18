Official resigns, admits to tampering with controversial Pakistan vote





Islamabad

A senior Pakistani government official resigned Saturday after admitting involvement in manipulating the results of last week's National Assembly elections, which were marred by accusations of massive voter fraud and yielded no clear winner . Liaqat Ali Chatha, the commissioner of the five-district Rawalpindi region, made the shocking revelation amid nationwide protests led by jailed former Prime Minister Imran's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Khan, and other political parties.

The PTI claims the February 8 elections for the lower house of Parliament were rigged to block an outright PTI victory and help candidates fielded by rival Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz or PML-N-backed party by the army.

“I take responsibility for all the wrongdoings I committed during this election,” Chatha told a hastily called press conference in his office in Rawalpindi.

“We put fake stamps on ballots, turning losers into winners and sometimes reversing margins of 70,000 votes in 13 National Assembly seats,” he added, without providing evidence to support his assertions.

“I apologize to all my returning officers who worked under my supervision and who cried when I pushed them to commit wrongdoing against their free will,” Chatha said.

The senior official claimed he even contemplated suicide because his unjust act of “stabbing the country in the back” left him unable to sleep last week.

Electoral commission rejects allegations

The allegations of fraud stem from an unprecedented nationwide suspension of cellphone and internet services shortly before voting began on Election Day. The vote count lasted nearly three days, fueling doubts about the credibility of the electoral process.

Chatha accused Pakistan's chief election commissioner and the chief justice of the Supreme Court of being involved in election manipulation. He called for the punishment of all those responsible for electoral fraud, including himself. The police officer was then taken into custody on charges that were not immediately known.

The Election Commission quickly rejected Chatha's allegations. He said in a statement that the commission had not asked him to “change the election results” and promised to open an investigation into the controversy.

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa denied the accusations, telling reporters outside the Islamabad High Court that the baseless allegations carried no weight without evidence.

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, Pakistan's caretaker prime minister, on Saturday urged political parties and individuals to seek redress using channels available for complaints about electoral irregularities. He defended the elections as “a step towards promoting democracy” in the nuclear-armed country of around 241 million people.

“Pakistan’s legislative, judicial and executive powers are resilient and ready to deliver impartial justice to all,” the Prime Minister said. “While protesting and peacefully assembling are fundamental rights, any form of unrest, violence or incitement to vigilantism will not be tolerated, and the law will take its course without hesitation.”

A group of independent candidates, mostly loyal to Khan, won the most seats, 101, of the 266 seats in the Legislative Assembly, while former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's PML-N secured 75 seats, with neither getting enough seats. a simple majority.

Former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's Pakistan People's Party (PPP) won 54 seats, with the rest going to smaller regional parties.

Khan's PTI weathered a months-long state crackdown in the run-up to the Feb. 8 election, destroying the campaign and arresting many of its leaders.

PTI candidates were forced to contest the elections as independent candidates. Indeed, the Supreme Court validated the controversial decision of the electoral commission to remove the party's cricket bat symbol, which was an integral part of its identity.

The decision was taken just weeks before the elections and had a significant impact on the party's chances of victory in a country where illiteracy rates are high and symbols on ballot papers play a crucial role in helping voters to identify their preferred candidates. Despite the crackdown, PTI-backed candidates won most of the seats, to the surprise of many observers.

Salman Akram Raja, a top PTI candidate at the national level who was reportedly bound to lose, said his party was determined to continue its legal and street agitation to regain its seats.

“If state officials responsible for safeguarding elections can be convinced and do what they have done, then every election that takes place in Pakistan will become a farce,” Raja said at a press conference on Friday in Islamabad.

“This is why we stand up, and we say that this farce must stop,” he said, denouncing the alleged electoral fraud as a massive attack on democracy in Pakistan.

Commission calls for independent audit

On Saturday, Pakistan's top non-governmental Human Rights Commission, or HRCP, released its election probe report, demanding an independent audit into irregularities and allegations of fraud.

The HRCP said its election observers conducted “spot checks” in more than 50 precincts and noted that “the nationwide shutdown of internet and cellular services on Election Day and arbitrary changes to election information compromised the election.” 'voters' access to polling stations'.

The watchdog said the post-election process was “clearly unsatisfactory” and that the “prolonged delay in announcing election results” was of particular concern.

“The integrity of the 2024 elections has been compromised, not only by the lack of competence of the ECP (Election Commission of Pakistan), but also by the constant pressure from extra-democratic quarters and the questionable decisions of the caretaker government,” HRCP said. , referring to the country's powerful army.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/official-resigns-admits-tampering-in-pakistan-s-controversy-marred-vote-/7491919.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos