USUKA: The hidden history of AUKUS

The Australian Citizens Party (ACP) has written to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) asking it to investigate former Prime Minister Scott Morrison's decision to join private companies that will profit from massive defense spending resulting of Morrison's decision to create AUKUS. decision that the ACP described as extraordinary, unilateral and secret. Dr. John Jiggens details the hidden history of AUKUS.

On September 15, 2021, the ABC announced that Prime Minister Scott Morrison would hold a press conference with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden.

The trio of Anglo-Saxon leaders came together to announce the birth of AUKUS, an acronym formed from the initials of Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States, arranged in that order, because if you started with the United States and the United Kingdom, this stood for the unfortunate, albeit more precise, acronym USUKA.

Those who watched this press conference found themselves stunned spectators of a momentous event in Australian history, the great revelation of a clandestine plan hatched by Scott Morrison, lover of secrecy, with the help of a small cabal of immensely powerful friends. A new security partnership was being launched, clearly aimed at China, even if China's name was as shameful as Voldemort's. AUKUS was born from an unsuspecting Australian people, fully formed and completely out of the blue.

The occasion was a dizzying success for Scott Morrison, although spoiled when President Biden began his AUKUS speech with one of his characteristic verbal stumbles, correctly remembering the name of the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, but ruffling Scott Morrisons!

Unable to remember the Australian prime minister's name, Biden cast him as this guy from Australia, an ungrateful acknowledgment, given the key role played by Morrison. John Howard called AUKUS Morrison's greatest achievement, while Peter Dutton cited it as the Morrison government's most notable achievement, which it was, eclipsing even the robode debt! While two of the designers of AUKUS, Johnson and Morrison, were present, Biden was clearly elsewhere.

Before this carefully crafted reveal, very few people had any idea about the AUKUS project. The AUKUS deal was developed in secret by Morrison, with no public debate about AUKUS, mention in the media, parliament or cabinet. It was another secret among the many organized by Scott Morrison.

AUKUS was (and is!) the most expensive project ever undertaken by an Australian government, and yet only one Australian contributed to the planning of AUKUS, our secret Prime Minister, Scott Morrison.

Crucial details, such as the cost of the project and how the financial burden was to be shared, were concealed. AUKUS was incredibly expensive and, under the Morrison deal, Australia would be the country footing the bill, putting our economy under enormous stress for decades, while the US and UK United would benefit greatly from arms sales. The loser and beneficiaries of the AUKUS deal remained another secret, buried deep in the great bag of secrets of the most surreptitious Australian Prime Minister.

Worst deal ever

Like Morrison himself, AUKUS had many detractors. The AUKUS nuclear submarine project will bleed the Australian Defense Force dry, former submariner and senator Rex Patrick has prophesied. Former Prime Minister Paul Keating called AUKUS the worst deal ever.

The worst deal ever began its long life in 2009 as the Future Submarine Program, a modest and common-sense proposal to purchase twenty commercially available submarines for $30 billion to replace submarines. aging Australian Collins-class aircraft, due to retire in 2024. Japan, Germany and France were identified as potential suppliers and they were given 15 months to submit their proposals, which Australia would evaluate before awarding the contract to the successful bidder to begin manufacturing in 2016 for delivery in the 2020s.

Tony Abbott was Australian Prime Minister in 2016, and Abbott was widely expected to award the submarine contract to the Japanese because Abbott was close to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. However, as the ABC documentary Nemesis reveals, Scott Morrison and Malcolm Turnbull were busy sharpening the knives. The political assassination of Abbott by Turnbull and Morrison resulted in the unexpected award of the contract for the future submarine to France, causing a further three-year delay.

When Morrison became prime minister in 2019, the future submarine project was well behind schedule, thanks in large part to his attempt to undermine Abbott. This spawned Morrison's disastrous AUKUS response. And an American voice rang in his ear, whispering about nuclear submarines!

Pompeo

Planning for AUKUS began during the Trump administration, but Morrison did not negotiate with President Trump. His AUKUS ally was Mike Pompeo, the former CIA director whom Trump promoted to secretary of state. According to Paul Kelly in his 2022 book, Morrison's Mission, Pompeo and Morrison shared weekly phone calls and enjoyed a very intimate, collaborative relationship, which Kelly attributed to their shared faith, with both men being born-again evangelical Christians. Other commentators believe their weekly discussions were more about Aukus than Jesus. The unholy trinity that secretly created AUKUS was Morrison, Johnson and Pompeo.

With the usual help of the mainstream media who always love huge phallic symbols and get hugely excited about talking about war, Morrison got away with his outrageously overpriced project, which was met with uncritical applause. The Australian media sold AUKUS with a scare towards China and the idea that the US was generously offering Australia nuclear submarines, which were really, really big toys!!

The stealthy prime minister

The portrait of Morrison that emerges from Nemesis is that of a behind-the-scenes operator, a Machiavellian conspirator securing power through intrigue and manipulation, cunning, deceptive, complicit, a conspirator shrouded in secrecy, whose the rise to the post of Prime Minister was achieved thanks to the stealth dispatch of its leaders, first Tony Abbott, then Malcolm Turnbull.

In her Sky News response to Nemesis, Peta Credlin, Abbott's domineering former chief of staff, pointed out that if Morrison had not betrayed Abbott, the Japanese submarine deal would have gone through and the submarines would now arrive at the modest cost of 50 billion dollars. , while Morrison's economy-crippling AUKUS deal cost $368 billion (and rising) for eight submarines that won't arrive until the 2040s!

Before lashing out at Turnbull, which would doom the $90 billion French offer and push Morrison into a much more expensive AUKUS deal, Morrison committed an outrageous act of duplicity. Smiling his smug crocodile smile, Morrison publicly declared his loyalty to his leader, even as he engineered Turnbull's political end.

When asked to describe Scott Morrison in one word, Malcolm Turnbull chose: Duplicitous! Following the subsequent abandonment of the French submarine deal to make way for AUKUS, French President Macron denounced Morrison as a liar.

The Beyond of AUKUS

After the 2022 election debacle, Morrison retreated to the backbench while pursuing opportunities in global geostrategic affairs related to AUKUS, often teaming up with Mike Pompeo. It was his dear friend Mike Pompeo, in his capacity as Chairman of the Hudson Institutes China Center Strategic Advisory Board, who invited Morrison to join the Strategic Advisory Board in November 2022.

On 23 January 2024, Morrison announced his departure from Parliament to take up a series of global strategic advisory and private board roles, drawing on his experience and networks in the region, including through AUKUS and the Quad . The private boards were American Global Strategies and DYNE Ventures, which also employed Mike Pompeo as a strategic advisor. DYNE Ventures boasted that it hoped to profit from Mr Morrison's role as the architect of AUKUS.

A week after Morrison resigned, the Australian Citizens Party (ACP) wrote to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) demanding it investigate former Prime Minister Scott Morrison's decision to join private companies who will benefit from the massive defense spending resulting from his mandate. decision to create AUKUS.

Australian Citizens Party research director Robbie Barwick said the ACP was referring Mr Morrison to the NACC because he was boarding the AUKUS gravy train to personally benefit from its policies.