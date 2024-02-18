Pavan K. Varma | Governments, a continuum: the confrontation between Modi and Nehru is ill-advised

Comparing leaders like Nehru and Modi is easy; History must be judged in its context. Both have strengths and weaknesses

A few days ago, I participated in a television debate where, curiously, the discussions centered on Jawaharlal Nehru versus Narendra Modi. Such comparisons, I think, are both easy and unnecessary, because there is no need to praise one leader while demonizing the other. Nor is it necessary to see things in black and white polarities. All leaders have strengths and weaknesses. None are all good or all bad. But debates like this seek to coerce you if you fall into the trap of making forced choices.

History should never be judged solely in hindsight. Leaders, in the context of their times, make decisions that they believe are right, but posterity has the right to assess whether they were wrong. Of course, Nehru was not infallible. When someone is the first Prime Minister in 17 years of a newly independent nation, facing enormous challenges and endless competing priorities, including healing the wounds of partition and tackling abject poverty and omnipresent are perhaps the two most important, she or he makes decisions based on this situation.

Bringing together a highly diverse multicultural and multi-religious country through the tapestry of democracy and respect for all faiths, and ensuring that India remains a democratic nation when so many decolonized nations have descended into dictatorships or military rule, n It was no small feat, and the credit goes to it. be given to Nehru for this. In this process, it is also true that he made mistakes. The fiasco of the 1962 war with China is certainly an example.

Another of his flaws was that he saw India's future largely through the Western prism. Nehru was eager to make India a modern, scientifically-minded nation, and in doing so he was often far too dismissive of our ancient past, confusing much of it with ritualism, superstition and prejudices, thus ignoring our deep cultural and civilizational wisdom. His definition of secularism, as the complete separation of church and state, was also extreme, such as when he protested the inauguration of the renovated Somnath Temple by President Rajendra Prasad. Perhaps he was concerned, for well-intentioned reasons, to ensure that minorities did not feel alienated in a predominantly Hindu country, but to many this looked like minority appeasement. An oft-cited example is that he introduced the reforming Hindu Personal Code, but did not touch the retrograde practices of other minorities' personal laws.

However, only a very ungrateful nation will forget the enormous sacrifices he made during the freedom movement, including his nine years in prison, and the exemplary democratic inclusion he laid as the foundation of the Republic. Painting it entirely with a black brush, as some overzealous BJP spokespersons do, is a superficial display of ignorance, sycophancy and bias.

Narendra Modi also has his strengths and weaknesses. His political tenacity is unquestionable, rising from poverty to the pinnacle of power, without any dynastic patronage. He is also a leader who knows the pulse of the people, and this is based on his vast experience in grassroots politics, first as pracharak for three decades, as chief minister for 10 years, and now as prime minister for another 10 years. He also has determination, as shown by Balakot, strong decision-making skills, tremendous capacity for hard work, unparalleled eloquence and a vision for India's future, a viking Bharat. Among his notable achievements are a successful foreign policy, strengthening India's stature in the world, revolutionary digitalization of the economy, targeted welfarism, economic reform by introducing key laws like RERA and the Code of insolvency and bankruptcy, and an infrastructure push. which have cumulatively contributed to making India the fastest growing economy in the world.

However, some of his decisions, like demonetization, had a huge impact on the economy. Endemic unemployment, food inflation and growing inequalities mar its economic record. Its operating style is autocratic and its tolerance for dissent limited. Moreover, by consolidating the Hindu vote, it has created avoidable communal discord and alienated minorities, particularly Muslims, which could lead to endemic social instability. For the first time since 1947, we have a ruling party with an absolute majority that has no representatives of the country's largest minority, either in the parliamentary party or in the Cabinet.

Mr Modi is also accused, like Indira Gandhi, of creating a cult of personality beyond the party, in which the leader becomes bigger than the party. Today it is about Modi Ki Guarantee, where the BJP is not even mentioned. Such emphasis on a leader thrives on absolute obedience and summarily treats those who are even suspected of failing to achieve this. The combined opposition also alleges, not without merit, that under Mr. Modi's leadership, autonomous institutions have become handmaidens of the government, relentlessly targeting the opposition and those who do not align, while whitewashing the same opposition leaders when they defect to the BJP.

Both Nehru and Modi were exceptionally popular leaders; Nehru was prime minister for three terms, and Mr. Modi appears poised to become one as well. In politics, absolute comparisons are both expedient and simplistic. Atal Behari Vajpayee, while paying homage to Nehru, realized this. When Atalji becoming foreign minister, he noticed that Nehru's photo had been removed from his office. He gave instructions for his recovery. He recounted this incident in an unforgettable speech to Parliament in 1999, which should be read and heard by all citizens.

There is a very important lesson in what Vajpayee did and what he said. Governments are a continuum. Different political parties come and go. But the contribution of each individual's leadership plays a role in the building and evolution of the modern Indian nation. By attempting to erase history or denying iconic leaders of the past, you are not elevating yourself but denigrating this enriching continuity. In the end, history will make its own judgment. In the case of Nehru, some seem to think that they already have the right to condemn him absolutely. They are as wrong as those who think Mr. Modi is beyond reproach. Or that Mr Modi is entirely flawed and Nehru was infallible.

