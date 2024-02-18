Islamic State claims responsibility for Jakarta attack





TIslamic State claims responsibility for a militant attack in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta that left two people dead and 19 others injured Thursday in the world's most populous Muslim country. Authorities say coordinated attacks on a police station and a Starbucks took place when well-armed militants opened fire Thursday morning. Explosives were also detonated. Five of the attackers were killed and a manhunt is underway for other suspects. Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack in posts on Twitter accounts, and the Islamic State-affiliated Aamaq news agency reported that people from the terror group were behind the attack. attack. Police spokesman Anton Charliyan said the attackers were believed to have targeted foreigners and police officers. Charliyan also added that a foreign national was among the dead and another among the injured. “A Dutch national was seriously injured and is currently undergoing surgery at a hospital in Jakarta,” said Angele Samura, security advisor at the Dutch embassy in Jakarta. told CNN. It started when an attacker blew himself up at a Starbucks, according to Charliyan. Then, two gunmen outside the cafe simultaneously opened fire on people in the street. Heavily armed police quickly arrived on the scene and shot the attackers. The attackers responded with grenades and return fire. A video posted on Twitter appeared to catch the explosion outside the Starbucks on video. “You couldn’t be much more central in Jakarta if you tried. It’s basically perfect in the central business district,” said Jeremy Douglas, who works at the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime located in the area. “If you want to make an impact and get visibility for what you're trying to do, this is the perfect place to do it. » The United States Embassy in Jakarta issued a warning to all U.S. citizens following the attack, advising them to shelter in place and monitor local and international media until the situation becomes clearer. During the first warning, Americans were advised to stay away from the Sari Pan Pacific Hotel and Sarinah Plaza on Jalan Sudirman Thamrin. The second message stated that “media reports that there may be explosions in other parts of the city and that the original gunmen may have escaped.” No further information was immediately available. “We should not be afraid or defeated by acts of terrorism like this,” Indonesian President Joko Widodo said Thursday. Indonesia is the most populous Muslim country in the world. Indonesians posted #KamiTidakTakut or “We are not afraid” on social media after the attacks.

