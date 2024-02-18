Miami-Dade woman launches GoFundMe for Donald Trump's unfair $350 million fine in civil fraud case





MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. A Miami-Dade woman launched a GoFundMe page Friday to pay about $355 million that former President Donald Trump was fined after his civil fraud trial ended in New York.

New York State Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron on Friday ordered Trump and his companies to pay $354,868,768 million in fines, ruling that the former president lied about his wealth during years in a sweeping civil fraud verdict that tarnishes his image as a billionaire but does not endanger his image. Bankrupt real estate empire.

Following the verdict, Trump criticized Engoron as crooked and New York Attorney General Letitia James, who filed a lawsuit in 2022, as utterly corrupt. He claimed the court's decision constituted election interference and vowed to appeal.

Elena Cardone, of Aventura, announced shortly after on X that she had started a GoFundMe page to pay the bill. According to Forbes, Trump had a net worth of approximately $2.6 billion as of September.

Elena Cardone is the wife of real estate investor and influencer Grant Cardone.

The page, titled Stand with Trump; Funding the $355 million Unjust Judgment had raised more than $18,000 of the $355 million fund about five hours after its launch, according to the New York Post.

Elena Cardone, who describes herself as a staunch supporter of American values ​​and an advocate for justice, said on the page that the fundraiser was about allowing patriots who stand with Trump to show our collective strength and determination .

It is more than a legal fund; it is a call to all patriots to come together to defend a man who never hesitated to stand up for us, she wrote. It's about showing that when one of us is targeted for defending the values ​​that make America great, we are not alone.

Grant Cardone also wrote on X that donors would unite against unfair decisions like this where bias judges [sic] And the corrupt legal system is out of control.

The GoFundMe account has already raised more than $84,000 as of Saturday afternoon.

Local 10 News reporter Hatzel Vela contributed to this story.

Copyright 2024 by WPLG Local10.com – All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.local10.com/news/local/2024/02/17/miami-dade-woman-launches-gofundme-page-for-donald-trumps-355m-fine/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos