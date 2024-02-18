PM Modi appeals to Hindu nationalists ahead of elections

02/17/2024 India (International Christian Concern) Presiding over an elaborate ceremony with military helicopters scattering flowers and flanked by a star cast of India's elite, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month dedicated a new Hindu temple in the small town of Ayodhya as he is campaigning for a third term in office.

However, apart from the helicopters, the ceremony was something extraordinary, even for Modi, a veteran politician riding an overwhelming wave of nationalist support ahead of the upcoming national elections. The ceremony marked the culmination of decades of efforts by Hindu nationalists and a grave defeat for the country's minority religious communities.

Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, is a small town in northern India with a long history of religious and inter-religious significance. There, in 1992, a mob of Hindu radicals demolished a Babri mosque built in the 1500s, sparking widespread violence that killed thousands.

The site has since become a flashpoint for interfaith tensions, with prominent Hindu leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming the mosque was built on the birthplace of the Hindu deity Ram. Largely because of the conflict, Ram, among the most popular Hindu deities, has become a powerful symbol of Hindu nationalism.

After years of legal battles, India's Supreme Court ruled in 2019 that the temple could be built on the site of the razed mosque. Although the temple is still under construction, enough work has already been done to make it a popular pilgrimage site attracting thousands of people.

While this is a prominent example of this trend, it is not the only time Modi and his supporters have attempted to rewrite history in favor of the Hindu nationalist cause. In 2018, the government renamed the city of Allahabad, a hundred miles south of Ayodhya, Prayagraj. Allahabad was a name given to the city by Muslim rulers in the 1500s, while Prayagraj is a Hindu name which BJP officials said was intended to promote Hindu tourism in the region.

In September 2023, the Modis government made headlines again when it referred to itself as Bharat rather than India in its official correspondence to G20 leaders. Although both words are valid ways of referring to the country, the BJP and its nationalist allies have attempted to create tension between the names in recent years, claiming that India was a name given to the country by its British colonizers and that It should be abandoned in favor of Bharat, a name found in Hindu scriptures.

By giving these names ideological significance, the BJP has created a divide where experts believe there is no need for one. The name India actually predates the British colonizers of the 1850s by 2,000 years, dating back to the third century BC, according to historians who say the name refers to the Indus River region.

Seen in a historical context, the name India is therefore a geographical designation while the name Bharat is a religious designation.

As stated in a recent ICC reportIndia's Christian population faces significant obstacles, including legal structures that limit them economically and a justice system that grants impunity to Hindu radical attackers.

Under Modis' leadership, India has gradually declined in terms of democratic and religious freedom. A 2023 US State Department report on India found that attacks against members of minority religious communities, including killings, assaults and intimidation, have taken place in various states [across India] throughout the year. Additionally, the report addresses the issue of national laws that criminalize the religious activity of minorities and highlights there were numerous reports during the year of violence committed by law enforcement against members of religious minorities in several states.

Modi was previously banned from entering the United States because of his role in the 2002 Gujarat riots, which left more than 2,000 Muslims dead. Public comments by Modi, the then chief minister of Gujarat, and his failure to stop the riots led to massive religious violence against Gujarati Muslims. In 2005, the U.S. State Department determined that his actions constituted a serious violation of religious freedom, triggering the only known use of the International Religious Freedom Act to sanction a foreign official.

