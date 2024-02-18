Donald Trump introduces new brand of sneakers during the Philadelphia election campaign





Former President Donald Trump made a brief stop in Philadelphia on Saturday to announce his new sneaker brand and remind the sneakerhead crowd to vote.

Just hours before a planned campaign rally in Michigan, Trump took the stage for less than 10 minutes at Sneaker Con at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. Billing itself as the largest sneaker show in the world, the multi-city event took place in Philadelphia for the second time this year.

He's someone you wouldn't have thought or guessed would have joined the sneaker community, said Chase Young, founder of Philadelphia shoe and apparel company Culture Kicks, as he introduced Trump to the crowd . Never in the history of our country has an American president released his own sneaker, but today, here and now, it is happening.

Trump, the current front-runner for the GOP presidential nomination, took the stage to the song God Bless the USA. He held up one of his sneakers and expressed his appreciation for the participation.

His remarks were brief and barely audible amid a crowd mixed with cheers and boos, as well as chants of USA and a loud, profane anti-president chant against Joe Biden. Signs reading Sneakerheads Love Trump were scattered around the room, with the website for Trump's new sneaker brand at the bottom. A group of fans were cheering from the area closest to the stage.

Recognizing that the crowd was a slightly different audience than I'm used to, Trump then spotted a person near the stage wearing a Trump 2024 sweatshirt and told them to join him at the podium.

We need him. He's a Christian. He's a good, honest man, Donna Bernhard said into the microphone.

The Lancaster County resident said afterward that she didn't expect to be removed from the crowd. She said she hadn't planned to attend Sneaker Con until she found out Friday night that Trump would be there.

Courtney Kasser, 47, and her son Matthew, 13, of Malvern, thought they might attend Sneaker Con, but when they learned Saturday morning that Trump would be there, it tipped the scales in favor of 'go. Courtney Kasser said she would likely support Trump if he secured the GOP nomination, but added that her teenage son was the biggest fan.

I love what he wants to do for America, Matthew said. Of the Trump sneakers, he said: “It’s cool how he’s the first president to release one.”

It was interesting to see people's reactions to it, positive and definitely negative, Courtney Kasser said. My favorite part was really Proud to be an American. When they played that song, that was the best part for me.

It was Trump's second appearance in Pennsylvania in just over a week. He spoke in Harrisburg on Feb. 9 at a National Rifle Association rally, where thousands of supporters filled the crowd. Biden has also visited Pennsylvania several times this year.

Trump's appearance at Sneaker Con comes a day after he suffered a financial blow. A New York judge ordered him and his companies to pay $355 million, finding they engaged in a years-long scheme to dupe banks and others with financial statements that inflated his wealth.

Following Friday evening's announcement of Trump's planned appearance, Sneaker Con organizers released the following statement on social media: The mission of Sneaker Cons is to support and promote sneaker culture through our events in live and our digital platforms around the world. We are grateful and appreciative of the sneaker community, and recognize individuals who generate awareness and authentic sneaker-related engagement with our community.

While some came to Sneaker Con for Trump, many came more for the shoe, clothing and sneaker culture.

Kahron Hogans Jr. and his father, Kahron Hogans Sr., came from New York for the event. Hogans Jr. was promoting his own brand, LAB, (because life is blurry.) They were surprised when they learned Trump would be at the event. Hogans Jr. said I didn't hate him, but the country seemed divided when he was president, and seems to be even more so now.

I'm sure he was just trying to appeal to sneaker culture, Hogans Jr. said. He has his own pair of sneakers that just came out, so that's pretty cool. I did not expect that.

Hogans Jr. said he would have been more impressed if Trump had mingled with the sneaker culture crowd.

Bryana Davis, 18, drove to Sneaker Con from North Jersey with a friend to help her shop for sneakers and bought a pair for herself too. She didn't watch Trump's appearance. I'm not her biggest fan, but it's cool, she said.

Davis was surprised to learn that the former president had released his own sneaker. I think it's great, she said.

