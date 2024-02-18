It's Modi all the way for the BJP brigade in the battle for Lok Sabha

Today, the Modis guarantee benefits those who have nothing to guarantee. Until 2014, millions of people did not have bank accounts and now 50 million bank accounts have been opened. The banks give them guarantees; but on whose word? On the word given by Bharat Mata's son Narendra Modi, Singh said. I must add that the steps taken by Modi to strengthen India constitutionally, politically, culturally and socially over the last 10 years have never happened before in the country.

The convention, organized to urge leaders and workers to redouble their efforts to secure over 370 seats for the party in the general elections, was held at the sprawling Bharat Mandapam and visually celebrated only Modi. Visuals of Modi in temples, on beaches, etc. were spread across the venue, which also featured videos of Modi at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Asked about a possible change in strategy, a senior party leader, speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the event, said: The opposition wants us to talk about feel emotional (emotional) issues (like Ram Mandir) but we are committed to development, the leader said.

While the focus was on Modi and viking (developed) Bharat, the Ram mandir also found an honorable mention. UP CM Yogi Adityanath thanked Modi for ensuring that the temple was built where it was supposed to be built.

India has been waiting for this day for centuries, dozens of generations have remained with the same wish that Lord Ram once again resides in his temple in Ayodhya. The temple was constructed where it was decided that the BJP National Convention should congratulate and express gratitude to Prime Minister Modi, Yogi Adityanath said.