Trump sells $399 designer shoes at 'Sneaker Con,' one day after $355 million ruling against him





PHILADELPHIA — As he inches closer to the Republican presidential nomination, former President Donald Trump made a highly unusual stop Saturday, selling new Trump-branded sneakers at Sneaker Con, a gathering billed as the largest sneaker show in the world.

Trump was greeted with loud boos as well as cheers at the Philadelphia Convention Center as he introduced what he called Trump's first official shoes.

The shoes, gold high-tops with an American flag detail on the back, are sold under the name Never Surrender High-Tops for $399 on a new website that also sells Victory47 cologne and perfume of Trump brand for $99 a bottle. He would be the 47th president if re-elected.

The website claims it has no connection to the Trump campaign, although Trump campaign officials have encouraged the appearance in online posts.

A New York judge on Friday ordered Trump to pay a whopping $355 million in fines, ruling that the former president lied about his wealth for years, seeking to dupe banks, insurers and others by inflating his wealth on his financial statements.

The sanction came after Trump was ordered to pay $83.3 million to writer E. Jean Carroll for damaging her reputation after she accused him of sexual assault. With interest paid, Trump's legal debts could now exceed half a billion dollars, an amount he is not sure he can afford to pay.

Trump's appearance was met with contradictory boos from his detractors and chants of USA! supporters who arrived at the sneaker event dressed in Trump gear. The dueling chants made it difficult to hear Trump at times. Some held signs reading SNEAKERHEADS LOVE TRUMP.

There's a lot of emotion in this room,” Trump said of the reaction, after holding up and showing off a pair of gold shoes, then placing one on each side of his podium.

It’s something I’ve been talking about for 12 or 13 years,” he said.

As he spoke, the smell of weed occasionally wafted into the room.

Some of the attendees said they didn't know Trump would be there and continued shopping as a crowd gathered around the stage. Many attendees said they were not from the city, but rather from neighboring states and Washington.

Attendees were younger and more diverse than Trump's usual rally crowds. Trump's campaign hopes he will be able to win over more young and minority voters, particularly young black men, in a likely rematch against President Joe Biden in November.

This is not the first money-making venture Trump has announced since launching his third campaign for the White House in 2022. Trump said last year he earned between $100,000 and $1 million for a series of trading cards digital images that depicted him, through photo editing, in a series of cartoon-like images, including an astronaut, a cowboy and a superhero.

Trump's new sneaker website says it is run by CIC Ventures LLC, a company Trump said he owns in his 2023 financial filings. A company of the same name, CIC Digital LLC, owns his NFT digital trading cards , or non-fungible tokens.

The website states that the new venture is not political and has nothing to do with a political campaign.”

A Trump spokesperson did not respond to questions about the event, including whether Trump was paid to attend.

The website describes the shoes as a true, limited-edition, numbered collectible that's bold, gold and durable, just like President Trump.

The Never Surrender sneakers are your rallying cry in shoe form,” the description reads. Lace up and step out ready to conquer.

Among those in the crowd were Jonathen Santiago, 21, and Danea Mitchell, 20, Trump supporters who drove from Monroe County, in the northeastern part of the state, for the sneaker event. They said they were excited to see the former president and praised the way he interacted with the crowd. They also had kind words for the sneakers.

The red stockings were a really nice touch, Mitchell said.

She shrugged when asked about Trump's legal troubles. “I think it will be an interesting four years if he is convicted, but I have no doubt that I will be president,” she said.

Also in attendance was a group of cheer moms from New Jersey who said they were in town for a cheerleading event and decided to stop by for a chance to see Trump.

Karla Burke, 48, said she heard some people booing and making noise, but that most of the people around her were supporters. Up front, there was a different vibe, she said.

As for the sentence imposed Friday in Trump's civil fraud trial, Burke said it doesn't change his support. I think it was unfair, she said. They're just going after him, so he's not the Republican nominee.

Biden-Harris 2024 communications director Michael Tyler criticized the appearance, saying: Donald Trump showing up at the bootleg hawk Off-Whites is the closest hell will come to Air Force One for the rest of his life.

Trump has planned a rally later Saturday in Michigan, a suburb of Detroit.

Colvin reported from New York.

