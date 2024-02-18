JP Nadda says BJP heading for hat-trick in LS polls, asks cadres not to relent until victory is achieved

NEW DELHI: BJP leader JP Nadda appealed to the grassroots not to lose sight of the target of crossing the 370-seat mark in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and expressed confidence that the party would not settle for not to achieve a hat-trick of victories. this time, but also with a record margin. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking the party to this position. The country has made notable achievements in the last decade, from the Ram temple in Ayodhya to the abrogation of Article 370 and reservation for women.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a standing ovation at the inaugural session of the BJP national council on Saturday when party chief JP Nadda thanked him for the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Nadda also criticized the opposition on the issue of caste census, saying that while he wanted to divide the nation into several castes, Modi had focused on four groups: women, youth, farmers and the poor.

In a speech that covered several achievements of the BJP and praised Modi's guidance and leadership, Nadda said the party had won a century of elections from the bottom up since 2014. He expressed confidence that the BJP will achieve the target of 370 seats in the next Lok. Sabha elections.

When we claimed in the past that we will build the temple at this place (birthplace of Rams), they would taunt us saying tithi nahi bataaenge (you will not say the date when this will happen). We not only told you the date, but we even said you would attend. Ram temple was built and pran pratishta of Ram idol Lalla was performed by PM Modi on 22 January 2024, but you (opposition) did not attend it, it is your karma (destiny ), Nadda said.

The BJP president thanked Modi for this achievement and declared Jai Shree Ram, followed by the BJP office-bearers standing up and raising both arms in support. Modi stood up and accepted this honor with folded hands.

Nadda also attacked the opposition for trying to divide the country into several castes, hinting at the demand for a caste census and expressing reservations about the numerical strength of each caste. He alleged that the opposition was playing vote bank politics and after coming to power their rule became that of a particular caste or tried to appease them while Modi had given the slogan of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas. Modi changed this culture and challenged it. Thanks to GYAN-garib, yuva, annadata and Narishakti, said Nadda. The BJP president also mentioned the award of Bharat Ratna to LK Advani, Karpoori Thakur, Charan Singh, PV Narasimha Rao and MS Swaminathan.

Party veterans Murli Manohar Joshi and BS Yeddyurappa were on the dais along with former party presidents, chief ministers and central office bearers.

We have been victorious in the past and we will win in the future as well. We are excited and enthusiastic, but we must also move forward without losing our vigilance to cross the 370 seat mark and surpass 400 for the NDA. We have to make the party strong in every stand. Under Modis' leadership, we will achieve a hat-trick of victories and break all records, he said.

Nadda said the party has grown over the past seven decades and has gone through phases of struggle, of being ignored by the people, of struggling to save the money earned in elections, of the state of emergency, and to win or lose the elections. But under Modis' leadership, the last decade has seen major achievements, he said.

He also claimed that the BJP had won more than 100 elections at different levels since 2014. He gave credit to Modi for the BJP's victory in the recent parliamentary elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. He claimed that the party was making inroads into southern states and West Bengal as its vote share in these areas increased.

Nadda stressed that the government focuses on social programs and their distribution without any discrimination. He said that while many developed countries are struggling post-Covid, India is growing at 6.3%.

He also mentioned India's successful conduct of the G20 summit, Moon (Chandrayaan-3) and Sun (Aditya L-1) missions, passage of the Women's Reservation Bill, free grain food for 80 million poor people for another five years, and the repeal of Article 370, among other achievements.

