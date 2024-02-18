From Prison to Victory – OpEd – Eurasia Review





On February 8, Pakistan witnessed a historic day when democracy was put to the test and the will of the people prevailed. Former Prime Minister Imran Khan, although incarcerated, emerged victorious in the country's general elections. His journey from prison to victory was marked by the resilience, determination and unwavering support of his base.

The political landscape

Imran Khan, the charismatic leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, had been the target of the Pakistani state's wrath for two years. Top leaders of his party were arrested and some were forced to change allegiance. The electoral field seemed designed to diminish Khan's chances of success. Heavy restrictions hampered the PTI's traditional campaign and its election symbol was banned. But Khan and his supporters refused to be intimidated.

The symbolic struggle

The PTI's electoral symbol, the “cricket bat”, was torn down by the highest authorities. The setback forced PTI candidates to contest elections on different symbols, a difficult task in a country where literacy rates remain low. Imagine running a campaign without your party's iconic symbol, a symbol that resonated with millions of supporters.

Silent rallies and flagless campaigns

Traditional campaign routes have been restricted. PTI candidates were denied permission to hold rallies or display party flags. The air was crackling with tension, but the PTI supporters remained undeterred. They turned to social media and online mobilization, leveraging artificial intelligence and the latest trends to amplify their message. The atmosphere of fear and intimidation did not deter them. Even skeptics who had suggested a surge in support for Khan were surprised by the determination of his base.

The power of door-to-door campaigns

The PTI's election campaign took an unconventional turn. Instead of large rallies, it became a grassroots movement. Supporters, men, women and children, went door to door to spread the party's vision. Their determination was palpable, fueled by the injustice inflicted on their leader.

The containment operation

As Election Day approached, the old guard felt the seismic shift. PTI candidates were leading by substantial margins, threatening established political dynasties. But the battle was far from over. Allegations of election manipulation surfaced and results slowed. The PTI accused election officials of tampering with the results of over 85 seats.

PTI Press Briefing: Exposing the Truth

On February 16, the PTI held a press conference in Islamabad, a rally that reverberated across the country and beyond. National and international journalists witnessed a remarkable display of evidence. The PTI presented the original and signed Form 45, the official documents that validate the election results. These forms revealed widespread “voter fraud” in the compilation of 2024 general election results.

Speaking to the press, PTI Central Information Secretary Raoof Hasan did not mince his words. He called the elections “the biggest electoral fraud” in Pakistan's history. “According to our estimates,” he declared, “of the 179 seats that were supposed to go to us, only 92 were allocated to us. And 87 seats were fraudulently taken away from us.” The PTI is committed to taking constitutional and legal action against this injustice.

International concerns and growing movement

The United States, Britain, the European Union and other countries have expressed serious concerns over rigged elections in Pakistan. The world saw the PTI protest movement gaining momentum. Peaceful protests have erupted across the country demanding justice and transparency. On the first day of their protest, PTI leaders and activists were arrested, including some prominent lawyers.

Nawaz Sharif's unexpected dilemma

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, once an undisputed political heavyweight, found himself in an unexpected predicament in the 2024 elections. His anticipation of a smooth victory ran into a harsh reality: a surge in support to Imran Khan's PTI.

The Sharif dynasty has long had influence on the Pakistani political scene. Nawaz Sharif, a seasoned politician, had navigated the corridors of power with finesse. But the winds of change were blowing and the PTI's momentum threatened to disrupt the status quo. Sharif's party apparatus was confident, perhaps too confident, in its ability to win key seats.

Lahore, the heart of Punjab and stronghold of Sharif's party, has become the epicenter of the electoral battle. As the results came in, PTI candidates were leading by substantial margins. But Sharif remained optimistic and claimed victory in Lahore. His supporters cheered, envisioning a continuation of Sharif's legacy.

However, the official count reveals a different story. PTI candidates were not only in the lead; they did it convincingly. However, discrepancies emerged. How could more than a dozen candidates receive zero votes? It was as if they hadn't even voted for themselves. The electoral math didn't work and eyebrows were raised.

Nawaz Sharif was confronted with a disturbing reality. His party's hold on power was waning. PTI's strategic support for independent candidates has borne fruit, challenging the dynastic hold on Pakistani politics. The Sharif camp struggled to understand the unexpected turn of events.

The results

The victory of Imran Khan, released from a prison cell, left an indelible mark on the Pakistani political landscape. His party won 179 constituencies according to the Electoral Commission Form 45, a two-thirds majority. But allegations of electoral fraud persist and the old guard clings to power.

In this story of resilience, the PTI’s triumph transcends party lines. It highlights the power of ordinary citizens, the impact of social media and the indomitable spirit of a leader who refused to be silenced.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eurasiareview.com/18022024-how-imran-khan-triumphed-against-all-odds-from-jail-to-victory-oped/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

