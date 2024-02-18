Politics
Prabowo owes landslide victory to Jokowi’s support – Analysis – Eurasia Review
By Alexandre Arisanto
After almost four years of preparation and four long months of intense campaigning, the Indonesian presidential election finally took place on February 14, 2024. It resulted in a landslide victory for President Joko Jokowi Widodos' favorite candidate, Prabowo Subianto , Indonesian Minister of Defense and former soldier. general who served under the country's late dictator, Suharto.
As of the evening of February 16, Indikator Politik, a renowned polling company, predicted that Prabowo had won 58 percent of voice. His two opponents Anies Baswedan and Ganjar Pranowo managed to win only 25.3 percent and 16.6 percent of the votes respectively. This landslide victory means Prabowo has passed the 50 percent threshold required for win the elections in a single round, thus avoiding a possible second round with the candidate who came in second place.
Meanwhile, in the national legislative elections, Indikator predicts that the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) will stay the largest party in the Indonesian House of Representatives (DPR) with 16.7 percent of the vote, or approximately 2.6 points below its share 2019. The Golkar party, Suharto's former political vehicle, will be the second party in the DPR, with 14.8 percent of the vote, while Prabowos' party, Gerindra, will be the third party, with 13. 7 percent of the vote.
The vote in the national legislative elections favored the political parties currently represented in the House of Representatives. Eight of the nine parties represented in the DPR are expected to gain representation in the new parliament. Only the United Development Party (PPP), a small Islamist party seems to have lost its seats in the DPRafter failing to exceed the minimum threshold of 4 percent required to be allocated parliamentary seats.
Meanwhile, none of the nine currently unrepresented parties in the DPR, including the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) which declared itself Jokowis' party, are currently it is expected to succeed the parliamentary threshold and be represented in the new parliament. The PSI had selected Kaesang Pangarep, Jokowi's second son, as new party president in September 2023.
The victory of the couple Prabowo and Gibran has long been predicted by reputable polling companies. According to Indikator Politiks final electoral survey, published on February 9, 2024, Prabowo led the presidential race with 51.8 percent, followed by Anies with 24.1 percent and Ganjar with 19.6 percent. THE Indonesian Institutes of Survey A poll released on February 10, 2024 found that 51.9 percent of respondents planned to support Prabowo, followed by Anies at 23.3 percent and Ganjar at 20.3 percent.
During the election campaign, Anies and Ganjar attacked Prabowo in question its human rights record following allegations that he was involved in kidnappings of anti-Suharto activists committed while he was still an army general. They doubted Prabowo's fitness to serve as president given his frequent emotional outbursts And accused him of irregularities in several military acquisition projects undertaken while he was Minister of Defense.
But Prabowo managed to overcome these accusations, thanks to outgoing President Jokowis supports de facto of his candidacy. Jokowi remains a very popular character among Indonesians, almost 80 percent are either very satisfied or satisfied with his performance as Indonesian president. Jokowi's endorsement of Prabowo and the nomination of his son Gibran as Prabowo's running mate are widely seen as the main factors. which swayed most voters on the Prabowos side.
Many national and international observers believe that Indonesian democracy is deterioratingbecause of perceived interference of the outgoing administration towards oversight institutions such as the Constitutional Court and the National Election Commission (KPU). THE adoption of new legislation which restricts the civil rights and freedom of expression of ordinary Indonesians is also a great cause for concern.
But these concerns are not reflected among the majority of Indonesian voters. Nearly 71 percent of respondents to the Indikator survey last February believe that Indonesian democracy is either in good or very good condition. Only 5.9 percent of those surveyed believe it is in poor or very poor condition.
The election of Prabowos as Indonesia's next president is an affirmation of Jokowi's popularity among ordinary Indonesians after ten years of focusing on economic and infrastructure development. Jokowi spent his final year in power trying to secure a landslide victory for his hand-picked successor.
Now that Prabowo's victory is assured, only time will tell whether Jokowi's actions will secure his political and political position. economic legacyor whether this will come at the cost of weakening the foundations of the third largest democracy in the world.
- About the author: Alexander R Arisanto is a Senior Research Fellow at the Indonesia Program at the S Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS), Nanyang Technological University, Singapore.
- Source: This article was published by East Asia Forum
|
Sources
2/ https://www.eurasiareview.com/18022024-prabowo-owes-his-landslide-victory-to-jokowis-endorsement-analysis/


