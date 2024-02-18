GoFundMe launched for unfair $350 million fine against Donald Trump in civil fraud case





A new fundraiser for former President Donald Trump has been launched after he received a hefty $350 million judgment in a civil fraud case against him, his sons and their family business.

Friday's ruling by Judge Arthur Engoron found that the former president, his sons, their Trump Organization associates and Trump properties were responsible for tens of millions of dollars. Mr. Trump and his companies and trust were ordered to pay more than $350 million plus interest, while his sons were ordered to pay about $4 million.

Elena Cardone, the wife of wealthy private equity fund manager and real estate investor Grant Cardone, created the GoFundMe page shortly after Friday's ruling, titled: Stand with Trump; Fund the unjust $355 million judgment.

Ms. Cardone wrote: “I stand steadfastly with President Donald Trump in the face of what I believe to be unfair and unprecedented treatment by certain judicial elements in New York.

The recent legal battles he faces are not just an attack on him, but an attack on the very ideals of fairness and due process that every American deserves, she wrote. It is a moment that calls into question the balance of justice and the application of law, aiming disproportionately to silence a voice that has been at the forefront of defending strength, prosperity and security of the United States.

Ms. Cardone, who earlier this month reportedly organized a fundraising campaign for election denier and failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, described Trump's fundraising as more than a legal fund, but rather as a call to all business owners and entrepreneurs to come together to defend all businesses and for a man who has never hesitated to stand up for us.

A GoFundMe spokesperson confirmed to The Independent that the campaign complies with the company's terms of service.

As of Saturday afternoon, the GoFundMe page had raised more than $67,000. Some donors, however, appear to give tiny amounts to make a statement.

For example, one person who donated $5 wrote: “I paid $5 for the privilege of saying that Donald Trump is a crook, a serial sexual assaulter, and an insurrectionist bastard.” All of you who are seriously giving money to this man are brainwashed cult members. Trump is a danger to democracy and to this country.

This is also not the first time that legal funds have been set up for the benefit of the former president. Mr. Trump's Save America PAC has paid out nearly $37 million to more than 60 law firms and individual attorneys since January 2022, the Associated Press reported last October. While some of the PAC's money went to lawyers representing Mr. Trump's family and former White House aides, most of it went to lawyers defending Mr. Trump against a range of battles legal.

That PAC, in combination with the Make America Great Again PAC, spent more than $55 million on legal fees in 2023, the Washington Post reported.

Mr. Trump has repeatedly used his series of legal woes to encourage donations, and it is working. His base seems energetic in defending him at every trial that comes his way.

Last year, the biggest fundraising day for Mr. Trump's online campaign took place on April 4, when he was arraigned in Manhattan on 34 criminal charges related to the silence program, NBC News reported.

To illustrate what this strategy looks like, in December, following the Colorado Supreme Court's decision to remove the former chairman from the 2024 ballot, his campaign sent an email: Please contribute to join the fight for keep my name. the 2024 election and peacefully defend YOUR right to vote.

On Saturday, he wrote a message to his supporters on his campaign website, calling the decision an example of election interference. The website pleads: Before the day is over, I am calling on ONE MILLION PRO-TRUMP patriots to step up and proudly say: END THE WITCH HUNT AGAINST PRESIDENT TRUMP!

Mr. Trump's legal debts have been piling up of late, and his year in court is only just beginning.

In addition to the civil fraud judgment that Mr. Trump called a complete sham on Truth Social, he already owed another $110,000 for refusing to comply with a subpoena in the case and $15,000 for disparaging the law clerk from the judge, violating an order of silence.

Mr. Trump was already in line for E Jean Carroll cases; he was facing an $83 million verdict for his defamation of the former Elle columnist and owed $5.5 million for lying about his sexual assault.

