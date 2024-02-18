Strategic implications for Turkey and Egypt – OpEd – Eurasia Review

By Dr. Mohamed ELDoh

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan landed in Cairo on February 14 as part of an important state visit intended to address the move towards normalization of relations between Egypt and Turkey, as well as the expansion of bilateral relations on several fronts. Erdogan's visit to Egypt is important for several reasons, including the fact that it is his first in almost a decade. It also coincides with several regional and global developments that call for the two nations to coordinate their positions given their relative regional and geopolitical weight. Finally, numerous strategic interests link the two nations at all strategic levels, both geopolitical and economic.

Gradual thaw in relations between Egypt and Turkey

An emerging trend toward rapprochement is evident over the past three years, and tangible results have been demonstrated on several occasions, such as when the two countries announced on July 4, 2023 that they would elevate their diplomatic relations to the level of ambassadorial. Additionally, direct talks between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi took place on September 10, 2023, on the sidelines of the G20 summit in New Delhi, and ultimately led to the president's current visit Turkish in Cairo.

Under a foreign policy model that transcends differences in handling humanitarian crises and disasters, disaster diplomacy is said to have given momentum to Egyptian-Turkish relations in recent months. This was illustrated by President El-Sisis' call to President Erdogan after the earthquake on February 9, 2023, in which he expressed solidarity with the Turkish government and people. Subsequently, following the earthquake, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry visited the Turkish city of Mersin in February 2023 to show his support and sympathy. In March 2023, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu made a follow-up trip to Cairo.

It took time for Egypt and Turkey to repair their damaged relations. In this, Turkish messaging played a key role. Of note is a decision made in March 2021 by the late Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, who said talks were still open between the two nations despite previous political disagreements. A few months later, a project to create a legislative friendship group was accepted by the Turkish Parliament. After that, to address and discuss these issues, both sides convened what the media called exploratory discussion sessions. These meetings took place twice in 2021, the first in May and the second in September. The topic of subsequent discussions focused on regional developments as well as associated common interests and strategies to advance them.

Given that the two sides' path toward reconciliation since 2021 has been marked by relatively slow progress, the effectiveness of the ongoing rapprochement between Egypt and Turkey will be tested. Yet every interaction between the two sides during this period clearly expresses a determination to successfully restore full diplomatic relations. Given the two countries' significant influence on the region, direct discussions between them in recent years have focused on building a consensus that meets the goals of both countries. This appears to be important for both sides, especially given recent rapid developments in the Middle East and Africa related to struggles for hegemony and competition between regional and global powers, which have constrained Egypt and the Turkey to reassess their strategy and reach an agreement. .

Gaza features prominently during Cairo visit

Given the progress made in restoring relations and facilitating direct dialogue, Erdogan's visit to Cairo provides a unique opportunity to discuss common interests with Egyptian President El-Sisi. The discussions covered important topics, including the development of natural gas in the Eastern Mediterranean, strengthening bilateral relations in various areas and resolving the situations in Gaza, Libya, Sudan and Africa as a whole.

The Palestinian issue and the current situation in Gaza were at the center of discussions between the Egyptian and Turkish presidents. This is due to the prolonged Israeli military campaign, now entering its fifth month, and the worsening humanitarian crisis. An Israeli offensive on Rafah is also expected at any time. Additionally, the situation in Gaza contributes to tensions in the region, particularly due to the actions of Iranian-backed proxy groups, such as the Houthis in Yemen. These groups are having a detrimental effect on the security of commercial vessels transiting the Red Sea, which is impacting traffic in Egypt's Suez Canal. As a result, Egyptian foreign exchange earnings from the canal saw a significant decline. Restoring regional stability and achieving a peaceful resolution between Palestine and Israel are key priorities for both leaders.

Likewise, the conversations between President El-Sisi and President Erdogan provided an opportunity to establish a common understanding regarding the ongoing conflict in Libya, which has lasted for almost ten years, opening the possibility of a productive resolution to ongoing challenges, such as successful elections and peaceful demobilization of militias, paving the way for potential economic benefits for Egyptian and Turkish businesses in subsequent reconstruction projects.

The Egyptian-Turkish dialogue also provides an opportunity for both sides to explore a more effective strategy for resolving ongoing conflicts in Africa, particularly in Sudan, where a civil war has been going on for almost a year. It is important to emphasize that Turkey has significant interests in establishing a naval base in Sudan, near the Red Sea. The move was seen as potentially inconsistent with Egyptian national security concerns. At the same time, Turkey is expanding its influence in Somalia. However, the Ethiopian threat posed by the establishment of a naval base and leasing of the port of Berbera through the so-called breakaway Republic of Somaliland was opposed by Egypt and the Turkey. Given the situation, the alignment of Egyptian and Turkish strategic positions could strengthen the effectiveness of the response to the Ethiopian threat, especially since Somalia is home to the largest Turkish foreign military base.

Collaboration in the energy sector and a shared presence in the Eastern Mediterranean region have opened important opportunities to strengthen Egyptian-Turkish relations. Given Turkey's high dependence on energy imports, there is potential for strategic collaboration with Egypt through the Eastern Mediterranean Gas Forum. This could provide a valuable platform to maximize profits and ease political tensions between Turkey, Greece and Cyprus. Given the circumstances, it appears that Ankara has sought to establish closer ties with Egypt in order to participate in regional collaborations involving multiple partnerships. This could potentially disrupt political opposition to Turkey within the Eastern Mediterranean Gas Organization. Thus, a possible reconciliation between Turkey and Egypt presents a valuable chance for Eastern Mediterranean nations to engage in collective negotiations, marking a crucial step in resolving their disputes, notably between Turkey, Greece and Cyprus. As Ankara seeks Cairo's support to join the Eastern Mediterranean Gas Forum, Turkey is also expressing its desire to sign a bilateral treaty to demarcate maritime borders with Egypt.

In terms of economy and industry, there are many common interests that can strengthen strategic cooperation between Egypt and Turkey. It should be noted that Egypt occupies an important position as Turkey's main trading partner in Africa. Trade between Turkey and Egypt has seen significant growth, with the volume reaching almost $10 billion annually. The leaders of the two countries expressed their firm intention to further increase bilateral trade in the coming years, aiming to reach $1.52 trillion. The potential for Egyptian-Turkish relations to flourish lies in promoting economic cooperation and adopting a constructive approach. Along the same lines, the defense and military sectors play an important role in cooperation between Turkey and Egypt. This is evident through their mutual arms deals and joint military production projects. It is obvious that the Turkish industrial military base is aimed for strategic cooperation with Egypt. Recently, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced that Turkey would provide combat drones to Egypt, demonstrating the growing closeness between the two nations.

It is undeniable that President Erdogan's visit to Egypt marks a diplomatic reset and a major milestone in bilateral relations with Egypt. It is also an official announcement of the progress made in efforts to improve relations that began in 2021. President El-Sissi stressed that a new chapter in Egyptian-Turkish relations is opening, with President El-Sisi's intention to visit Turkey. in April. Nonetheless, it remains to be seen what impact this visit will have on the alignment of interests between Egypt and Turkey, as well as its potential implications on regional instabilities.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors alone and do not necessarily reflect those of Geopoliticsmonitor.com.