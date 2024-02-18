Can Trump pay? What if he doesn't? Here's what you need to know about Trump's massive civil judgments.





These criminal cases could land him in prison. And meanwhile, his growing problems in his civil affairs are having a devastating financial impact.

Even for a man who claims to be a billionaire, $440 million is a potentially crippling amount of money to hand over. Can Trump afford the judgments? When should he pay them? And what happens if he says he can't or flat out refuses?

Here's a preview of what's to come.

Can Trump afford to pay?

Trump's company is not public and he has refused to release his tax returns, so his cash flow situation is shrouded in mystery.

Even though he has $440 million in cash and it is far from certain that he will pay the judgments, it could wipe out his accounts, since Trump himself has placed his cash reserves at around that amount .

Trump claimed in a deposition last year that he had more than $400 million in cash.

We have, I believe, over 400 and it's growing significantly every month, he said, adding: Unfortunately, my biggest expense is probably legal fees.

But we don't know if this figure is accurate. After all, that deposition was part of the very trial in which a judge found that Trump had repeatedly inflated his net worth.

If he doesn't have enough cash, will he have to sell his properties?

Trump should probably sell something, even if it's not necessarily property. He could sell investments or other assets.

What happens if he refuses to pay?

In the civil fraud case, brought in New York state court, if Trump cannot post the funds or secure bail, the judgment will take effect immediately and a sheriff could begin seizing Trump's assets.

The rules are slightly different in federal court, where the $83.3 million judgment Trump owes for defaming writer E. Jean Carroll after she accused him of raping her is taking place. (He also owes Carroll an additional $5 million stemming from a separate verdict last year.) Carroll could continue postjudgment discovery under the jurisdiction of the judge who oversaw the trial. Through this process, the judge could order Trump to produce his bank records, place liens or garnish his wages.

I think he's going to have to pay. And whether that requires him to sell or put a lien on something to get a loan is his problem, not ours. He will pay, the Carrolls' lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, said on CNN last month.

The judge, Kaplan added, will use the judgment enforcement mechanisms to make sure he pays.

If Trump truly cannot afford such judgments, he will have to declare bankruptcy.

Can Trump delay payment by appealing verdicts?

No. In all three cases, he must deposit money into an escrow account with the court or obtain bail while he appeals the verdicts.

With the civil fraud verdict, which Trump has vowed to appeal, the amount to be posted or bonded is set by the court. This is usually about 120 to 125 percent of the judgment amount, to account for additional post-judgment interest that accrues during the appeal.

With last year's Carroll verdict, which Trump appealed, he returned $5.5 million to the court, which represented 111 percent of the judgment.

For the more recent Carroll verdict, which Trump has also promised to appeal, 111% of the judgment would amount to $92.46 million. Trump has 30 days after the Jan. 26 verdict to pay money to the court or secure bail while he appeals. If he chooses to post bail, he will likely have to pay a 20% deposit ($16.66 million) and provide security, but that could come with fees and interest, making it more expensive long-term. And that would require Trump to find a third party willing to take the risk of lending him money.

Should he personally pay the verdicts? Could he make his campaign, the PAC or the RNC pay for it?

Courts do not place restrictions on the sources of funds used to pay judgments, and Trump would surely like to tap funds other than the money in his own personal accounts.

He could transfer assets from the Trump Organization to himself to help satisfy the judgments.

Using your political vehicles to pay would be much trickier. There is a general prohibition on using campaign donations for personal purposes unrelated to a campaign or an office holder's official duties. And as for his political action committees, Richard Pildes, a constitutional law professor at New York University Law School, said they can't pay for Trump's judgments.

Campaign funds cannot be used for this purpose, whether or not the PAC is the decision-maker, he wrote in an email.

Additionally, Trump's PACs may not be able to pay the judgments, since he uses them to pay the many lawyers who defend him in his criminal and civil cases.

Two of Trump's PACs spent $29 million on legal advice and legal fees in the second half of last year, leaving just $5 million in the coffers of his leadership PAC.

The Republican National Committee does not have the same ban on personal use of funds as Trump's campaign committee, but paying for Trump's judgments could jeopardize its nonprofit status.

