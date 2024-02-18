Trump's legal debts exceed half a billion dollars. Will he have to pay?





NEW YORK — Donald Trump's legal debts could now exceed half a billion dollars.

A New York judge on Friday ordered Trump and his companies to pay $355 million in fines, plus interest, after ruling that he had manipulated his net worth in his financial statements.

The hefty penalty comes just weeks after Trump was ordered to pay $83.3 million to writer E. Jean Carroll for tarnishing her reputation after she accused him of sexual assault. Last year, a separate jury awarded Carroll $5 million from Trump for sexual abuse and defamation.

Add to that the interest payments and judgments could deal a devastating blow to the personal fortunes that remain central to Trump's political appeal. He has categorically denied any wrongdoing and vowed to appeal, a process that could take months or even years.

In the meantime, here's what we know about what Trump owes, whether he'll have to pay, and what's next:

The verdict in the civil fraud trial requires Trump to pay interest on a portion of the profits from the transaction that he was ordered to forfeit. New York Attorney General Letitia James, who brought the case, said the interest payments totaled $99 million and would continue to rise every day until they were paid.

Between Friday's ruling and the two rulings in Carrolls' case, Trump will have to pay about $542 million in court judgments.

Trump owes another $110,000 for refusing to comply with a subpoena in the civil fraud case and $15,000 for repeatedly disparaging the judge's law clerk in violation of a silence order. As part of Friday's ruling, the judge also ordered Trump's two sons to pay $4 million each.

Trump's court-ordered debts don't stop there. Last month, he was ordered to pay nearly $400,000 in legal fees to the New York Times after unsuccessfully suing the newspaper. He is currently appealing a $938,000 judgment against him and his lawyer for filing what a judge described as a frivolous lawsuit against Hillary Clinton.

It is not uncommon for judgment amounts, especially large amounts, to be reduced on appeal.

The appeal in Trump's civil fraud case will first go to a mid-level court. If he issues an unfavorable ruling, Trump could try to have the case taken up by New York's highest appeals court, although legal experts say that is unlikely.

Trump has already deposited $5 million owed to Carroll from the first defamation case into a court-controlled account, along with an additional $500,000 in interest required by New York law. Carroll will not have access to the funds until the appeal process is completed.

He may soon be forced to do the same for the $83.3 million judgment in the second Carroll verdict. Alternatively, he could obtain a bond and only pay part up front, although this option would come with interest and fees and would likely require some form of security. Trump should find a financial institution willing to provide him with money.

In the civil fraud case, it will be up to the courts to decide how much Trump must pay while he appeals. And he could be required to pay the full amount immediately after the appeals court rules, which could happen as soon as this summer, according to Will Thomas, a law professor at the University of Michigan.

New York's justice system has shown a willingness to act quickly on some of these Trump-related issues, Thomas said. When we hear from the first appeals court, this is a point where money will almost certainly change hands.

Trump claimed he was worth more than $10 billion. Most estimates, including that of the New York Attorney General, put the figure at $2 billion.

In his 2021 statement of financial position, Trump said he had just under $300 million in cash and cash equivalents. He has since made a number of sales, including his golf course in New York and his hotel in Washington, D.C., and may soon get a windfall when his social media company, Truth Social, goes public.

But even with these revenue streams, it's unclear whether Trump and his family members have enough money to pay all the money they currently owe.

Federal election law prohibits the use of campaign funds for personal use. But the rules are much murkier when it comes to tapping political action committees or PACs for a candidate's expenses.

Over the past two years, Trump's Save America political action committee, his presidential campaign and his other fundraising organizations have spent $76.7 million on legal costs. Campaign finance experts expect Trump to try to spend PAC money to somehow cover the cost of his judgments.

The likelihood that the Federal Election Commission, in its current configuration, will pursue these violations is not great, said Daniel Weiner, director of the Brennan Center's elections and government program.

Under the judge's ruling Friday, Trump would still be required to pay even if the Trump Organization declared bankruptcy. If Trump personally declared bankruptcy, enforcement of the judgment against him would be stayed. But political commentators say such a drastic measure is unlikely.

Despite the fact that several of his previous businesses went bankrupt, Trump has repeatedly boasted about the fact that he has never personally declared bankruptcy.

Legally, Trump would face the same consequences as any American refusing to pay a court judgment, including the possibility of having his property seized and his wages garnished.

The president is not a king and his assets are not sacrosanct just because he is president, Weiner said.

The judge overseeing Trump's civil fraud case on Friday appointed an additional monitor to oversee the Trump Organization's finances, ruling that he could not be trusted to follow the law. In the event Trump refuses to remit the payments, courts would have additional discretion to pursue Trump and his businesses.

They have enormous power, especially for someone like Trump who owns physical assets inside the state, said Thomas, the law professor. The court could decide that you will freeze your bank account. Or worse yet, they might say: We're seizing Trump Tower and putting it up for sale.'”

